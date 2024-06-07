It was a rollercoaster of emotions when Meghan Trainor learned she was pregnant with her and her husband, Daryl Sabara's, second child. During the singer's appearance on Thursday's Mythical Kitchen's Last Meals, she recalled the tumultuous journey of discovering her second pregnancy, which included a miscarriage scare.

When host Josh Scherer asked the 30-year-old how she balances the joy of pregnancy with the fear of a miscarriage, she admitted that the fear is ever-present.

"That 12-week wait is the worst thing ever and then, when you get through it, it's the greatest thing ever," the GRAMMY winner said. "My second pregnancy, I got a COVID vaccine and I felt so ill, like I had the flu. I was like, oh it must be that vaccine but I was trying to get pregnant and I got my period again [when] I performed "Made You Look" on [The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon]. I did a TikTok like, 'Ugh, when you get your period during soundcheck!' But in fact, turns out, that I was conceiving a child."

Meghan explained that a month later, when she still felt ill, she took a pregnancy test that came out positive. "That morning I was, like, stoked, beaming of joy, I videotaped it. I did interviews and they were like, 'How are you?' and I said, 'I'm thriving.' I was so happy," she recalled.

Meghan Trainor and her husband, Daryl Sabara, are parents to sons Riley, 3, and Barry, 11 months. - Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

The "To the Moon" singer explained that things went awry "right before" her final interview of the day with Ryan Seacrest. "And then, right before my last interview, I look down and I'm gushing blood," she recalled, adding that she "ruined a chair."

The mother of two said that she spent the entire interview holding back tears because she had to get through the segment.

"I shut the computer and was like, 'Hey team, I think I'm miscarrying right now,'" she revealed. "I went to the bathroom and saw what was happening, and I was like, 'All right, I had a baby this morning and now they're gone.' I was like, 'I'm just gonna keep testing,' and the pregnancy stick still said positive."

Despite her doctor telling her to "keep testing [because] it'll test negative soon,' Meghan said she kept getting positive pregnancy tests. So, finally, "I got a blood test done, and it's like the number is zero if you're not pregnant. My number was 90,000."

When the singer went to the doctor, they discovered that Meghan had been pregnant for much longer than she realized. "At six weeks, I went in and she goes, 'Whoa, that's a 10-week-old baby.' So I was pregnant ever since the [Jimmy] Fallon performance."

Meghan and Daryl tied the knot in December 2018. They welcomed their first son, Riley three years later, and a second son, named Barry, followed in July 2023.

The family of four will be embarking on Meghan's upcoming The Timeless Tour together, along with the singer's brother, Ryan Trainor.

Discussing the unique family affair during ET's "Spilling the E-Tea," Meghan asked her husband and brother, "What was your guys' reaction when I first told you I wanted to go on tour?"

Daryl, beaming with enthusiasm, responded, "I was stoked 'cause we fell in love on tour, and now seven years later, we're bringing our two children on tour. So stoked."

Meghan laughed, adding, "That's crazy. And we got married twice." Earlier this month, Trainor and Sabara celebrated their fifth anniversary by renewing their vows.

Ryan expressed his own excitement, saying, "I'm so excited to do this sober. I don't remember the last tour so this is gonna be great for me."

When asked Daryl asked Meghan why she felt this was the right time to embark on a tour after seven years, her response highlighted her readiness and excitement.

"I finally have recovered from my second C-section, both my kids can almost walk all the way, you know, Barry is working on walking, so I think he's at a better place to travel," she said. "And this sixth album I'm putting out called Timeless is my favorite album I've ever done and I'm the most proud of it, and I think it deserves a tour and I think the fans most importantly deserve a tour 'cause we have not done this in seven years and I really miss them and I miss performing and singing with them and I got a lot of catch up to do, you know? There's so many songs I get to finally perform. It's been way too long."

Ryan then asked the couple how they felt about touring as parents. Meghan confidently replied, "Yeah, I was really excited 'cause we're good at traveling with them. We did it only once and we were pretty good."

"We're the best," Daryl chimed in, adding, "No it's exciting 'cause Riley really loves, like, planes, trains, automobiles, like, he's in that phase."

With their son Barry likely to take his first steps on tour, Meghan asked Daryl if he was nervous. His response was unequivocal: "I'm excited. Not nervous, excited."

The Timeless Tour, featuring special guests Chris Olsen and Ryan Trainor, kicks off on Sept. 4 while Meghan’s album, Timeless, is out June 7.

