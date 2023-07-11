Milania Giudice is getting candid about her health journey. The 17-year-old reality star -- and daughter of Real Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa Giudice -- opened up about how feeling some pressure from her family motivated her weight loss.

Milania recently sat down with her mom for a new episode of Teresa's Namaste Bitches podcast, and she revealed that she lost 40 pounds between the time she was in middle school and when she was in high school.

"I was way thicker in middle school," Milania recalled during their conversation. "Like, I was a pumpkin."

However, she said that one day, she got tired of how she felt and looked and decided to change her lifestyle and her physique.

"I literally felt like suffocating with my own body. I was like, 'No, no, no, I can't do this anymore,'" she explained. "So one day I told my mom to get me a nutritionist and she did."

Milania later admitted that some of her desire to lose weight came from her role on RHONJ, and from some lowkey, snarky comments from her family members.

"My mom would never say anything to me, but she'd say, 'Oh, you're gonna have another ice cream?'" Milania recalled, adding that her sisters would make similar "jabs" about her meal choices.

When she got a nutritionist, however, she changed everything about the way she ate and thought about food.

"I ate three meals a day -- and they were literally the healthiest meals. I would never eat those meals that I eat," she added. "It was the healthiest meals, I was like, 'What am I eating?' But, you know, I ate it."

Her health plan consisted of waking up at 5 a.m. before school started, working out, then working out again when she got home, all while monitoring what she'd eat, and within a few months she'd already dropped nearly 50 pounds. Although she subsequently regained some, as she admitted she actually looked a bit too thin after a few months.

As for Teresa, the reality star expressed her support and pride for her daughter's initiative and drive to be healthy -- which she felt Milania cultivated on her own.

"They have to want to do it themselves, you can't force them," Teresa said of Milania choosing to get fit. "And I didn't want her to have a complex or anything. I thought she looked adorable, she was just a little thicker."

For more on the Giudice family, check out the video below.

