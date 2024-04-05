A model accused of being Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex worker is speaking out after she was named in music producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones' lawsuit against the embattled music mogul.

Through her publicist Eve Sarkisyan at YES Public Relations, Jade Ramey tells ET that "dating someone doesn't directly correlate to any of the false allegations made." In his lawsuit against Diddy, Jones claimed Ramey was among "the women who ... were paid a monthly fee to work as Mr. Combs' sex workers."

"Yes, I dated someone. Dating someone doesn't directly correlate to any of the false allegations made," Ramey tells ET. "How unfortunate we've entered a time where caring for someone or falling in love is worthy of scrutiny in the court of public opinion. What may be amusing for you is real life for others, and my feelings have never been for entertainment, nor are they up for discussion."

She added, "We need to be more conscious as a society when ridiculing people’s lives and relationships merely for enjoyment. I appreciate everyone’s kind messages and support during this time. Thank you."

In court documents obtained by ET, Jones claimed Diddy paid a monthly stipend to Ramey, City Girls rapper Yung Miami and 50 Cent's ex, Daphne Joy, who has since refuted the allegations as categorically false.

In addition to suing Diddy for sexual assault and harassment, Jones also claimed he was cheated out of more than $50,000 for his work on Diddy's September 2023 release, The Love Album: Off the Grid. Combs is currently facing a litany of lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault, among other things.

The R&B singer Cassie Ventura first sued Diddy in November claiming he raped her over the course of their years-long relationship. But some 24 hours later, Cassie and Diddy struck a settlement deal ending her lawsuit. In a statement to ET, Diddy said at the time of the settlement, "We have decided to resolve this matter amicably." He added, "I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love."

"Just so we're clear, a decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing," Diddy's attorney, Ben Brafman, also said in a statement to ET at the time. "Mr. Combs' decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best."

After three more women accused Diddy of sexual assault in lawsuits, the rapper broke his silence and said, "Enough is enough."

He added in his social media statement, "For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth."

Combs' legal troubles were compounded last month when federal agents raided his homes in Los Angeles and Miami in what Homeland Security Investigations said was part of an ongoing investigation. It's been reported that the probe, being helmed by the U.S. District Attorney's Office in the Southern District of New York, is tied to sex trafficking allegations.

Then on Thursday, a yacht steward sued Diddy and his 26-year-old son, Christian Combs, after the yacht employee claimed Christian sexually assaulted her on a yacht chartered by Diddy in December 2022.

In a statement to ET, Diddy and Christian's attorney, Aaron Dyer, told ET in part, "We will be filing a motion to dismiss this outrageous claim."

