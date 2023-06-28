Monica Bellucci Confirms She's Dating Tim Burton, Says They're in Love

Monica Bellucci is happy and in love! In an interview with Elle France, the 58-year-old actress confirmed she's dating Tim Burton, and said that she's in love with the director.

"What I can say… I'm glad I met the man, first of all. It's one of those encounters that rarely happens in life," she said. "... I know the man, I love him, and now I'm going to meet the director. Another adventure begins."

Bellucci is starring in the Burton-directed Beetlejuice 2, a sequel to his 1988 film, which is currently filming.

"I love Tim. And I have great respect for Tim Burton," Bellucci said of the 64-year-old director. "... I love this dream world where the monsters are kind, like we can turn our darker aspects into something bright, forgiving. Tim Burton's films talk about that a lot."

The former Bond girl and the director stepped into the spotlight last October when Bellucci presented Burton with a lifetime achievement award at the Lumière Film Festival.

Months later, in February 2023, the pair was romantically linked for the first time when they were photographed arm-in-arm in Spain. That same month, they were spotted kissing in Paris. Bellucci's interview, however, marks the first time either has spoken out about their relationship.

Prior to Burton and Bellucci's relationship, the director had a long-term romance with Helena Bonham Carter. The pair shares two kids -- Nell, 15, and Billy, 19. As for Bellucci, she was previously married to Vincent Cassel, and shares two daughters -- Léonie, 13, and Deva, 18 -- with her ex.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Summer House's Samantha Feher Confirms Kory Keefer Is Her Boyfriend! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin Reveal Where They're Getting Married

Naomi Watts Confirms Marriage to Billy Crudup: 'Hitched!'

Did Keith Urban Confirm Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham's Romance?

Related Gallery