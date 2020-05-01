Mother's Day Gifts from Etsy -- Unique Ideas for Mom

If you've been searching online for a unique gift for Mother's Day, there's no place better than Etsy.

Whether you're shopping for your mom, your grandma, a friend or another loved one with kids -- maybe even yourself -- you're probably looking for something that's sweet, small and ready to ship. Bonus points if it's personalized.

Etsy has a whole Mother's Day gift guide that you can browse here. And ET Style has you covered if you're looking for a specific gift: wine subscriptions, beautiful bouquets, chic fashion and beauty pieces, diaper bags for new moms and lots and lots of chocolate.

From jewelry to bath accessories to an extra special mug, a great gift she'll love is just a few clicks away. Below, shop our favorite Mother's Day gifts from Etsy.

Ceramic Flower Vase Etsy Etsy Ceramic Flower Vase Etsy These ceramic vases are the perfect companion to your other Mother's Day gift: a beautiful bouquet of flowers. (They also look good sans flowers and just used as decor.) $50 at Etsy

Rustic Wood Bath Tray Etsy Etsy Rustic Wood Bath Tray Etsy This gift idea will encourage Mom to chill out in the tub. You could add some of her favorite wine and a candle for a blissful bath package. $30 and up at Etsy

Vanuba Slippers Etsy Etsy Vanuba Slippers Etsy When was the last time your mother upgraded her slippers? This fuzzy luxe pair comes in black, pink, gray, beige and mustard. $59.99 at Etsy

Personalized Makeup Bag Etsy Etsy Personalized Makeup Bag Etsy A personalized gift goes a long way in showing you care. For this makeup bag, choose from more than 70 shades of leather and 10 fonts. REGULARLY $63.98 $31.99 at Etsy

Gold Crescent Moon Necklace Etsy Etsy Gold Crescent Moon Necklace Etsy A dainty necklace to show her that you love her to the moon (and back). $39 at Etsy

Stonewashed Linen Kimono Etsy Etsy Stonewashed Linen Kimono Etsy She'll love to lounge in this oversized linen kimono with pockets. $93 at Etsy

You Are So Loved Mug Etsy Etsy You Are So Loved Mug Etsy This coffee mug has a hidden message waiting for her. $21 at Etsy

