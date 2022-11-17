Thanksgiving is still a week away, but so many brands are kicking off Black Friday 2022 early this year with advanced discounts ahead of the big shopping holiday. If you're looking to splurge on some luxury goodies while they're on sale, be sure to check out Neiman Marcus' designer sale with up to 50% off apparel, shoes, accessories, and more.

Shop Neiman Marcus' Sale

One of the country's oldest and largest department stores, Neiman Marcus has been beloved since 1907 for its wide variety of prestigious brands. The retailer carries everything from designer handbags, clothing, and shoes to high-end beauty and home decor, making it an excellent destination for all your holiday shopping needs. During the early Black Friday sale, you can take up to 50% off brands such as Stuart Weitzman, Zac Posen, Marc Jacobs, Tory Burch, and so many more luxury labels.

With over 3,000 sale items to choose from, we've gathered the best deals to make it easier to find the can't-miss savings. Below, we've picked out our ten favorite designer discounts to shop from the Neiman Marcus Luxe Brands Sale while the sale lasts through December 5.

For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year's Black Friday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.

