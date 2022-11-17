Neiman Marcus’ Designer Sale Has Epic Black Friday Deals On Marc Jacobs, Moncler, Staud, and More
Thanksgiving is still a week away, but so many brands are kicking off Black Friday 2022 early this year with advanced discounts ahead of the big shopping holiday. If you're looking to splurge on some luxury goodies while they're on sale, be sure to check out Neiman Marcus' designer sale with up to 50% off apparel, shoes, accessories, and more.
One of the country's oldest and largest department stores, Neiman Marcus has been beloved since 1907 for its wide variety of prestigious brands. The retailer carries everything from designer handbags, clothing, and shoes to high-end beauty and home decor, making it an excellent destination for all your holiday shopping needs. During the early Black Friday sale, you can take up to 50% off brands such as Stuart Weitzman, Zac Posen, Marc Jacobs, Tory Burch, and so many more luxury labels.
With over 3,000 sale items to choose from, we've gathered the best deals to make it easier to find the can't-miss savings. Below, we've picked out our ten favorite designer discounts to shop from the Neiman Marcus Luxe Brands Sale while the sale lasts through December 5.
A cashmere sweater is always a good idea, and this shrug is a great layering piece for the incoming cold.
Made with sleek cherry-red patent calf leather, this crossbody bag from Tory Burch is a gorgeous gift for anyone on your list.
Take 50% off this stunning wool-cashmere blend coat from Theory with a cargo-inspired construction and belted waist.
This silk dress can easily be dressed up or down for holiday soirees, work meetings, date nights, and so much more.
A classic combat boot never goes out of style, and this leather pair has a low heel and textured sole for extra comfort and traction.
You can never go wrong with a classic pair of blue jeans, and this pair of flares from Veronica Beard are infused with a touch of elastane for extra stretch.
Bodysuits are great for layering, and this elegant black option has a knotted detail at the collar.
For any winter weddings on the horizon, this luxe wine-red velvet gown is perfect for black-tie.
This wearable piece of artwork from Kate Spade is $100 off during Neiman Marcus' Black Friday event.
Keep the winter chill at bay with this ice-blue scarf in a wool boucle.
For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year's Black Friday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.
