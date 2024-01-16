Niecy Nash-Betts didn't need clothes to celebrate her Emmy win!

After taking home her first Emmy on Monday night, the 53-year-old actress got naked. In a clip shared on Instagram, Nash-Betts talks to the camera live from a swimming pool with her statuette in hand.

"OK guys, as planned I am celebrating my Emmy win by going skinny dipping," she tells the camera in the video shot from the shoulders up. Still in full hair and makeup glam, the Reno 911 star shares that she and her wife, Jessica Betts, booked a hotel especially for the occasion.

Betts finally arrives in frame and flashes a bottle of champagne and the actress says goodbye to her followers so she can "really get the party started."

Ahead of capping off her evening, Nash-Betts spoke to ET, where she revealed her plans.

"We're gonna hit some parties but we ended up booking a hotel suite that has an indoor swimming pool, so we are going skinny dipping tonight, that's the plan," she told ET of the private after-party.

Nash-Betts took home the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her work in Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffery Dahmer Story.

The actress took the stage, where she delivered one of the evening's most memorable speeches, thanking herself.

"I want to thank me," she said as the crowd roared in applause. "For believing in me and doing what they said I could not do. And I want to say to myself in front of all you beautiful people -- go on, girl, with your bad self! You did that."

While speaking to ET, Nash-Betts shared why she chose to do that in the moment.

"Because you know a lot of times people don't and that's why it's not called mama-esteem and us-esteem, them-esteem. It's called self-esteem because don't nobody got to believe it but you," she said. "And I believed in myself because they were like, 'That is not your lane.' And I'm like. 'Oh yes it is.'"

Amid the support from herself, her wife, and her mother, Nash-Betts' best friend, Sherri Shepherd, took to Instagram to share a video of her celebrating her milestone win. In the clip, the talk show host reacts to her friend's good news by screaming in the camera.

"My best friend WON an @televisionacad #Emmy!!!!!!! @niecynash1 you are in a special class now! Sooo proud of the little girl who stood at the foot of the bed to make her Momma laugh! Love you Friend❤️❤️ #niecynash," she wrote alongside the clip.

Nash-Betts said prior to the big moment, Shepherd was texting her videos from the ceremony they attended together, which fell around the time Nash-Betts was going through her divorce.

"She was texting me videos from the last time we all came together," Nash-Betts said. "I was going through my divorce and they were like, 'You not going on the carpet by yourself, we gonna hold you up,' and I didn't win, but we had so much fun that night. I said, 'I miss you guys.'"

Though she didn't have her besties by her side, she had two very important people.

"I looked to my side and I saw JB, the greatest love of my life, and my mama," she added.

Also in support of her win was actress Storm Reid, who took home an Emmy for her guest spot on The Last of Us. The young star took to her Instagram to share a collage of her, Nash-Betts and fellow Black actresses Quinta Brunson and Ayo Edebiri -- who are all officially Emmy winners.

Gabrielle Union also took to her Instagram Story to share a clip of Nash-Betts' speech and a supportive caption.

"@niecynash, you already know," she wrote alongside a series of emojis.

"I feel so affirmed by my peer group," Nash-Betts told ET of all the support she got in and out of the room. "I feel fully seen in the moment. I really do."

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, originally set to take place last September, was postponed due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. Hosted by Anthony Anderson at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, the ceremony aired live Monday, Jan. 15 at 5 p.m. PT, 8 p.m. ET on Fox, and will be streamed Tuesday, Jan. 16 on Hulu. Keep checking ETonline.com for complete Emmys coverage and for the full winners' list.

