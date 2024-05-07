Niecy Nash Betts is sharing the news that Travis Kelce has signed on to star alongside her in Ryan Murphy's newest FX show, Grotesquerie.

In an Instagram post Tuesday, the Emmy-winning actress, 54, shared a behind-the-scenes look from the set of her latest collaboration with the American Horror Story creator, 58, before turning the camera to reveal Kelce, 34.

"Guys, guess who I am working with on Grotesquerie," the Reno 911! star says in the video before slowly panning over to the three-time Super Bowl-winning tight end.

"Jumping into new territory," Kelce replied while leaning on the Scream Queens actress, who appeared to be wearing a hospital gown costume underneath a robe.

For his part, the Kansas City Chiefs star is seen wearing all-white scrubs, prompting many to wonder if he may be playing an orderly or hospital worker in the show, which is slated to hit FX in the fall.

"This is what happens when WINNERS link up‼️ @killatrav Welcome to Grostequerie!" the actress captioned her post, which Kelce reshared to his own Instagram Story.

"Stepping into a new world with one of the legends," Taylor Swift's beau captioned the story, tagging Betts.

While details about the show are being kept under wraps, FX previously released a short clip and described the project -- which also stars The Crown alum Lesley Manville and Courtney B. Vance -- as a "new horror drama series."

"I don't know what’s started. I can’t put my finger on it. But it’s different now," Betts' voice could be heard saying in the clip. "There’s been a shift. It's like something's opening up in the world. A kind of hole to the center of nothingness."

The voiceover continued, "What I saw today -- they sent shrinks for everyone who worked this crime scene. You say, 'Well, hon, evil has always existed.' And cite some statistic about how the world's getting better, less murder, more help, less global horror, never been a better time to be alive... It's not getting better."

"I keep needing to hear your answers, because something’s happening around us, and nobody sees but me," Betts says at the very end of the teaser.

The show does not yet have a release date and character details are still unknown.

