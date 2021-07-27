Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: 15 Best Deals on Underwear and Bras

If you're looking to overhaul your top-drawer essentials, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is the best event for finding new bra and underwear additions. The department store's biggest sale of the year has a ton of deals on undergarments where you can find low prices on best-selling styles of bras and undies from your favorite brands.

Score markdowns on favorites from Natori, Spanx, Wacoal, Free People, Commando, Hanky Panky, Chantelle Lingerie and more. The Anniversary Sale has so many lingerie and undergarment styles such as underwire bras, wireless and seamless bras, strapless bras, bralettes, sports bras, thongs, briefs, lace panties and shapewear. Plus, find a great price on Bombas socks.

Right now, every Nordstrom cardmember can shop the deals before the sale opens to all on July 28 through Aug. 8, regardless of your Nordy Club status. If you're not already a Nordstrom cardholder, you can still get a sneak peek at anniversary sale items -- including Beauty Exclusives -- to add to your wishlist, but if you want to get a leg up on other shoppers, sign up for a Nordstrom credit card today! As a freshly anointed Nordstrom card member, you can use the new card on the same day and get a $60 Bonus Note to use on a future purchase.

Sign Up

Below, ET Style rounds up all the best bra and underwear deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale that you can shop or add to your wish list right now.

ET Style's Picks for Best Underwear and Bra Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale:

BOMBAS Cushioned No-Show Socks Nordstrom BOMBAS Cushioned No-Show Socks Get the socks everyone is talking about. These BOMBAS cushioned no-show socks have cushion in all the right spots for comfort all day long. Available in three colors. $12 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Royal-Approved Finds at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

12 Luxury Candles On Sale At Nordstrom Right Now

20 Leggings Deals at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale Anyone Can Shop Now

Kate Spade Sunglasses, Handbags and More Are 75% Off at Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Shop Celeb-Loved Barefoot Dreams Blankets

Best Deals on Celeb-Loved Products at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: 25 Best Deals Under $25

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Get the Best Deals Under $50

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021: Early Access Is Open to Shop Now

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: The Best Deals So Far