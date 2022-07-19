Shopping

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022: 26 Best Deals to Shop Now

By ETonline Staff
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022
Nordstrom

We can always count on Nordstrom to have the best deals on items across fashion, beauty, home decor and more. So, when the retailer hosts one of its biggest sales of the year that sees today's trending products boasting even bigger deals, we can't help but take notice. Starting today, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 is now open to all, so you can shop all of the best deals included in the annual sale.

Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale features Black Friday-level deals (yes, really that good) on new arrivals and customer-favorite products from brands like La Mer, Zella, Madewell, Barefoot Dreams, Cult Gaia, Charlotte Tilbury, Free People, Olaplex and so many more.

Nordstrom is currently overflowing with deals across all categories. Ahead, shop our picks for the best deals currently available at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and find out everything there is to know about Nordstrom's biggest sale of the year.

Best Nordstrom Bra and Underwear Deals

SKIMS Fits Everybody Scoop Neck Bralette
SKIMS Fits Everybody Scoop Neck Bralette
Nordstrom
SKIMS Fits Everybody Scoop Neck Bralette

Made with max-stretch material and an elastic underbust, this SKIMS bralette is designed to maximize your comfort. 

$32$19
SKIMS Cotton Rib Boxers
SKIMS Cotton Rib Boxers
Nordstrom
SKIMS Cotton Rib Boxers

Wear them as a comfy pair of cotton ribbed boxers or as an even more relaxed pair of shorts.

$32$26
True & Co. True Body Triangle Convertible Strap Bralette
True & Co. Body Triangle Convertible Strap Bralette
Nordstrom
True & Co. True Body Triangle Convertible Strap Bralette

Customize your bralette with this convertible strap, so you can stay comfortable all season long.

$44$29
Sweaty Betty Ultra Run Sports Bra
Sweaty Betty Ultra Run Sports Bra
Nordstrom
Sweaty Betty Ultra Run Sports Bra

Made with sweat-wicking material, the Sweaty Betty Ultra Run Sports Bra is engineered to keep up with your toughest reps.

$68$45
Calvin Klein Tye Dye Logo Bikini Bottoms
Calvin Klein Tye Dye Logo Bikini Bottoms
Nordstrom
Calvin Klein Tye Dye Logo Bikini Bottoms

These Calvin Klein bikini bottoms feature a peek-a-boo tye dye embellishment along the elastic waistband. It really livens up the idea of a basic white pair of underwear.

$22$14
True & Co. True Body Lift Full V-Neck Bralette
True & Co. Body Lift Full V-Neck Bralette
Nordstrom
True & Co. True Body Lift Full V-Neck Bralette

The V-neckline on this True & Co. bralette is a perfect match for V-neck T-shirts and plunging dresses.

$58$39

Best Nordstrom Beauty Deals

Kate Somerville Jumbo ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment
Kate Somerville Jumbo ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment
Nordstrom
Kate Somerville Jumbo ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment

Experience a deep clean, and enjoy smooth skin thanks to clarifying fruit enzymes in this Kate Somerville treatment. 

$213$144
Anastasia Beverly Hills Deluxe Brow Kit
Anastasia Beverly Hills Deluxe Brow Kit
Nordstrom
Anastasia Beverly Hills Deluxe Brow Kit

This three-piece Anastasia Brow kit comes with the Brow Wiz Mechanical Brow Pencil, the Brow Definer and Clear Brow Gel. Everything you need to define your eyebrows.

$68$39
La Mer Radiant Hydration Set
La Mer Radiant Hydration Set
Nordstrom
La Mer Radiant Hydration Set

The La Mer Radiant Hydration Set is the perfect travel companion for all of your summer adventures. The 5-piece moisturizing skincare set includes travel sizes of the La Mer Treatment Lotion, The Renewal Oil Face Oil, The Cleansing Foam Face Cleanser, Creme de la Mer Moisturizing Creaming and a carrying bag. 

$155$95
T3 Aireluxe Hair Dryer
T3 Aireluxe Hair Dryer
Nordstrom
T3 Aireluxe Hair Dryer

The T3 Aireluxe Hair Dryer helps reduce frizz and hair damage for a smooth and sleek look every time you use it. 

$200$134
NuFace Mini Starter Kit
NuFace Mini Starter Kit
Nordstrom
NuFace Mini Starter Kit

Celebs like Bella Hadid and Jennifer Aniston are obsessed with NuFace, and for good reason. This mini starter kit gives you the perfect portable toning device that reduces the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines and other signs of aging.

$209$135
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Eyeshadow Pencil Set
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Eyeshadow Pencil Set
Nordstrom
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Eyeshadow Pencil Set

Charlotte Tilbury's cream eyeshadow pencil set includes Pillow Talk and Smokey Pillow Talk.

$58$35
Kiehl's Creme de Corps Body Moisturizer
Kiehl's Creme de Corps Body Moisturizer
Nordstrom
Kiehl's Creme de Corps Body Moisturizer

Kiehl's Creme de Corps body moisturizer keeps your skin hydrated especially during these hot summer months. This pouch carries 4 bottles worth of the moisturizer so you can refill an empty bottle. 

$82$49

Best Nordstrom Fashion Deals

Cult Gaia Gigi Slide Sandal
Cult Gaia Gigi Slide Sandal
Nordstrom
Cult Gaia Gigi Slide Sandal

The architectural gold heel on these Cult Gaia shoes is absolutely stunning — grab them for over $100 off now!

$398$290
Vince Elizabeth Block Heel Mule Sandal
Vince Elizabeth Block Heel Mule Sandal
Nordstrom
Vince Elizabeth Block Heel Mule Sandal

Sleek and sophisticated, these leather mules from Vince are over $100 off right now.

$325$220
Blondo Tobi Waterproof Bootie
Blondo Tobi Waterproof Bootie
Nordstrom
Blondo Tobi Waterproof Bootie

Don't let the rain cramp your style — these sophisticated leather booties are completely waterproof! 

$180$120
Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandal
Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandal
Nordstrom
Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandal

This iconic Troy Burch sandal has a contoured footbed that adds everyday comfort to a breezy style topped with a logo medallion.

$228$160
UGG Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal
Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal
Nordstrom
UGG Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal

UGG's ultra-comfortable sandals combine a lightweight platform sole with the plush comfort of your favorite slippers. 

$100$50
Circus by Sam Edelman Janis Slide Sandal
Circus by Sam Edelman Janis Slide Sandal
Nordstrom
Circus by Sam Edelman Janis Slide Sandal

Sam Edelman brings you another outfit-making slide sandal with ample texture and a summery color. 

$85$50
Quay It's My Way 53mm Cat Eye Sunglasses
Quay It's My Way 53mm Cat Eye Sunglasses
Nordstrom
Quay It's My Way 53mm Cat Eye Sunglasses

Oversized sunglasses from Quay will give a bit of drama to your outfits.

$55$37
Kate Spade Bradley Gingham Phone Crossbody
Kate Spade Bradley Gingham Phone Crossbody
Nordstrom
Kate Spade Bradley Gingham Phone Crossbody

Stylishly carry only the essentials with this Kate Spade phone crossbody bag.

$178$100
Zella High Waist Studio Lite Pocket Leggings
Zella High Waist Pocket Leggings
Nordstrom
Zella High Waist Studio Lite Pocket Leggings

Leggings are a staple in anyone's closet. Pair these Zella leggings with your fave activewear shirt or with a tank top and denim jacket.

$65$39
Schutz Olly Block Heel Sandal
Schutz Olly Block Heel Sandal
Nordstrom
Schutz Olly Block Heel Sandal

A chunky, strappy heeled sandal adds a fun pop of color to any of your summer 'fits.

$118$80
Coach Carley Espadrille
Coach Carley Espadrille
Coach
Coach Carley Espadrille

Get 40% off Coach's leather espadrilles trimmed with jute and outfitted with a slip-resistant sole.

$135$81
French Connection Whisper Light Sheath Minidress
French Connection Whisper Light Sheath Minidress
Nordstrom
French Connection Whisper Light Sheath Minidress

The perfect dress for a summer engagement party or bridal shower.

$128$96
Kate Spade Penny Pebbled Leather Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade Penny Pebbled Leather Shoulder Bag
Nordstrom
Kate Spade Penny Pebbled Leather Shoulder Bag

Carry all of your daily essentials in style with this dainty and feminine shoulder bag from Kate Spade.

$298$179

When does the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale end?

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 will end on Sunday, July 31. You have over two weeks to shop the savings event and take advantage of the deals. 

How can I get the best deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

The best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale deals are (understandably) expected to go fast. So, shoppers will want to download the Nordstrom App and sign-up for notifications to ensure they don't miss out on the season's biggest offers.

The best Nordstrom deals available right now

Nordstrom is currently overflowing with deals across all categories in their Anniversary sale section. Ahead, shop our picks for the best deals currently available at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

