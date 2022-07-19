Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022: 26 Best Deals to Shop Now
We can always count on Nordstrom to have the best deals on items across fashion, beauty, home decor and more. So, when the retailer hosts one of its biggest sales of the year that sees today's trending products boasting even bigger deals, we can't help but take notice. Starting today, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 is now open to all, so you can shop all of the best deals included in the annual sale.
Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale features Black Friday-level deals (yes, really that good) on new arrivals and customer-favorite products from brands like La Mer, Zella, Madewell, Barefoot Dreams, Cult Gaia, Charlotte Tilbury, Free People, Olaplex and so many more.
Nordstrom is currently overflowing with deals across all categories. Ahead, shop our picks for the best deals currently available at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and find out everything there is to know about Nordstrom's biggest sale of the year.
Best Nordstrom Bra and Underwear Deals
Made with max-stretch material and an elastic underbust, this SKIMS bralette is designed to maximize your comfort.
Wear them as a comfy pair of cotton ribbed boxers or as an even more relaxed pair of shorts.
Customize your bralette with this convertible strap, so you can stay comfortable all season long.
Made with sweat-wicking material, the Sweaty Betty Ultra Run Sports Bra is engineered to keep up with your toughest reps.
These Calvin Klein bikini bottoms feature a peek-a-boo tye dye embellishment along the elastic waistband. It really livens up the idea of a basic white pair of underwear.
The V-neckline on this True & Co. bralette is a perfect match for V-neck T-shirts and plunging dresses.
Best Nordstrom Beauty Deals
Experience a deep clean, and enjoy smooth skin thanks to clarifying fruit enzymes in this Kate Somerville treatment.
This three-piece Anastasia Brow kit comes with the Brow Wiz Mechanical Brow Pencil, the Brow Definer and Clear Brow Gel. Everything you need to define your eyebrows.
The La Mer Radiant Hydration Set is the perfect travel companion for all of your summer adventures. The 5-piece moisturizing skincare set includes travel sizes of the La Mer Treatment Lotion, The Renewal Oil Face Oil, The Cleansing Foam Face Cleanser, Creme de la Mer Moisturizing Creaming and a carrying bag.
The T3 Aireluxe Hair Dryer helps reduce frizz and hair damage for a smooth and sleek look every time you use it.
Celebs like Bella Hadid and Jennifer Aniston are obsessed with NuFace, and for good reason. This mini starter kit gives you the perfect portable toning device that reduces the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines and other signs of aging.
Charlotte Tilbury's cream eyeshadow pencil set includes Pillow Talk and Smokey Pillow Talk.
Kiehl's Creme de Corps body moisturizer keeps your skin hydrated especially during these hot summer months. This pouch carries 4 bottles worth of the moisturizer so you can refill an empty bottle.
Best Nordstrom Fashion Deals
The architectural gold heel on these Cult Gaia shoes is absolutely stunning — grab them for over $100 off now!
Sleek and sophisticated, these leather mules from Vince are over $100 off right now.
Don't let the rain cramp your style — these sophisticated leather booties are completely waterproof!
This iconic Troy Burch sandal has a contoured footbed that adds everyday comfort to a breezy style topped with a logo medallion.
UGG's ultra-comfortable sandals combine a lightweight platform sole with the plush comfort of your favorite slippers.
Sam Edelman brings you another outfit-making slide sandal with ample texture and a summery color.
Oversized sunglasses from Quay will give a bit of drama to your outfits.
Stylishly carry only the essentials with this Kate Spade phone crossbody bag.
Leggings are a staple in anyone's closet. Pair these Zella leggings with your fave activewear shirt or with a tank top and denim jacket.
A chunky, strappy heeled sandal adds a fun pop of color to any of your summer 'fits.
Get 40% off Coach's leather espadrilles trimmed with jute and outfitted with a slip-resistant sole.
The perfect dress for a summer engagement party or bridal shower.
Carry all of your daily essentials in style with this dainty and feminine shoulder bag from Kate Spade.
When does the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale end?
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 will end on Sunday, July 31. You have over two weeks to shop the savings event and take advantage of the deals.
How can I get the best deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?
The best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale deals are (understandably) expected to go fast. So, shoppers will want to download the Nordstrom App and sign-up for notifications to ensure they don't miss out on the season's biggest offers.
Nordstrom is currently overflowing with deals across all categories in their Anniversary sale section. Ahead, shop our picks for the best deals currently available at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
