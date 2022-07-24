We can always count on Nordstrom to have the best deals on items across fashion, beauty, home decor and more. So, when the retailer hosts one of its biggest sales of the year that sees today's trending products boasting even bigger deals, we can't help but take notice. Starting today, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 is now open to all, so you can shop all of the best deals included in the annual sale.

Shop the Nordstrom Sale

Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale features Black Friday-level deals (yes, really that good) on new arrivals and customer-favorite products from brands like La Mer, Zella, Madewell, Barefoot Dreams, Cult Gaia, Charlotte Tilbury, Free People, Olaplex and so many more.

Nordstrom is currently overflowing with deals across all categories. Ahead, shop our picks for the best deals currently available at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and find out everything there is to know about Nordstrom's biggest sale of the year.

Best Nordstrom Bra and Underwear Deals

Best Nordstrom Beauty Deals

La Mer Radiant Hydration Set Nordstrom La Mer Radiant Hydration Set The La Mer Radiant Hydration Set is the perfect travel companion for all of your summer adventures. The 5-piece moisturizing skincare set includes travel sizes of the La Mer Treatment Lotion, The Renewal Oil Face Oil, The Cleansing Foam Face Cleanser, Creme de la Mer Moisturizing Creaming and a carrying bag. $155 $95 Buy Now

Best Nordstrom Fashion Deals

When does the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale end?

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 will end on Sunday, July 31. You have over two weeks to shop the savings event and take advantage of the deals.

How can I get the best deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

The best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale deals are (understandably) expected to go fast. So, shoppers will want to download the Nordstrom App and sign-up for notifications to ensure they don't miss out on the season's biggest offers.

The best Nordstrom deals available right now

Nordstrom is currently overflowing with deals across all categories in their Anniversary sale section.

