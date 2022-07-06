Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is Here: The Best Deals to Shop Today
We can always count on Nordstrom to have the best deals on items across fashion, beauty, home decor and more. So, when the retailer hosts one of its biggest sales of the year that sees today's trending products boasting even bigger deals, we can't help but take notice. Now, you can shop all of the best deals included in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022.
Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale features Black Friday-esque deals (yes, really that good) on new arrivals and customer-favorite products from brands like La Mer, Zella, Madewell, Barefoot Dreams, Cult Gaia, Charlotte Tilbury, Free People, Olaplex and so many more.
Here's everything to know about Nordstrom's biggest sale of the year — including the best deals to shop and how to get early access before the best-discounted items sell out.
When does the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 start?
The retailer's massive summer sale starts on Wednesday, July 6. Icon members (those who’ve spent $15,000 or more at Nordstrom in the past year) get early access to the sale on that day, followed by Ambassador members (those who’ve spent $5,000 or more at Nordstrom over the past year) on July 7. The next tier of Nordstrom members to get early access are Influencer members (all other Nordstrom cardholders) on July 9.
There's still time to sign up for a Nordstrom credit card if you want early access to all the discounts.
Even if you don’t have a Nordstrom credit card, you can shop the sale when it opens to the general public on Friday, July 15.
When does the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale end?
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 will end on Sunday, July 31. You have over two weeks to shop the savings event and take advantage of the deals.
How can I get the best deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?
The best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale deals are (understandably) expected to go fast. So, shoppers will want to download the Nordstrom App and sign-up for notifications to ensure they don't miss out on the season's biggest offers.
The best Nordstrom deals available right now
Nordstrom is currently overflowing with deals across all categories in their sale section. Ahead, shop our picks for the best deals currently available at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
Sam Edelman brings you another outfit-making slide sandal with ample texture and a summery color.
Get 40% off Coach's leather espadrilles trimmed with jute and outfitted with a slip-resistant sole.
Leggings are a staple in anyone's closet. Pair these Zella leggings with your fave activewear shirt or with a tank top and denim jacket.
UGG's ultra-comfortable sandals combine a lightweight platform sole with the plush comfort of your favorite slippers.
The perfect dress for a summer engagement party or bridal shower.
Step into the new season with a bright fuchsia jumpsuit that is sure to keep up with all of your workouts.
This iconic Troy Burch sandal has a contoured footbed that adds everyday comfort to a breezy style topped with a logo medallion.
Carry all of your daily essentials in style with this dainty and feminine shoulder bag from Kate Spade.
Cuddle up with this plush throw blanket by the hyper-popular brand Barefoot Dreams. Multiple different colorways will be a part of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale including this dusk and cream shade.
Come autumn, you'll thank yourself for investing in this roomy, faux leather jacket — especially while it's on sale.
RELATED CONTENT:
Save an Extra 20% on Summer Styles at Nordstrom Rack
The 14 Best White Pants to Add to Your Summer 2022 Wardrobe
Nordstrom Rack Wedding Guest Sale: The Best Deals Up to 91% Off
The Best Face Masks for Flights and Public Transportation This Summer
Early Amazon Deals on NuFace: Serums, Body Toning Devices and More
The 14 Most Stylish Sunglasses Under $50 to Shop for Summer
Best Deals on Home Organization and Storage Ahead of Amazon Prime Day
Our Favorite Maxi Dresses on Amazon For Summer 2022
The Best Face Moisturizers for Every Skin Type in 2022
Charlotte Tilbury and Tata Harper Are Up to 40% Off at Space NK Now