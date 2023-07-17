From strollers and car seats to playpens and highchairs, there's so much that parents need to buy to keep their little ones safe at home and on the go. All of this shopping can get incredibly expensive, so we'll jump at any chance to score kid-friendly items on sale. Right now, Nordstrom is offering massive savings on all things baby during its annual Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

No matter your kid's age or stage, there are so many deals on products built to grow with your little one. Save on the Nuna Rava convertible car seat that can be used front or rear-facing, as well as the Stokke Trip-Trap highchair that can support babies, kids and even full-grown adults thanks to its adjustable heights. We also love the best-selling Maxi-Cosi Cassia baby swing that's as stylish as it is soothing — on sale for $150. And if you're on the hunt for a good stroller deal, take $250 off the UPPABABY Vista.

Strollers and swings aren't the only thing on sale during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Before the event ends on Sunday, August 6, check out our editors' favorite deals to shop on Charlotte Tilbury, Barefoot Dreams, Coach and more.

Maxi-Cosi Cassia Baby Swing Nordstrom Maxi-Cosi Cassia Baby Swing "I absolutely love this swing. Have been using it since baby was 2 weeks old, and I'm super impressed," wrote one happy reviewer. "It is aesthetically pleasing and comfortable and I look forward to seeing how much baby enjoys as they get older." $200 $150 Shop Now

