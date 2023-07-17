Shop

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Shop the Best Deals on Strollers, Car Seats, Highchairs and More Baby Items

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
From strollers and car seats to playpens and highchairs, there's so much that parents need to buy to keep their little ones safe at home and on the go. All of this shopping can get incredibly expensive, so we'll jump at any chance to score kid-friendly items on sale. Right now, Nordstrom is offering massive savings on all things baby during its annual Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

No matter your kid's age or stage, there are so many deals on products built to grow with your little one. Save on the Nuna Rava convertible car seat that can be used front or rear-facing, as well as the Stokke Trip-Trap highchair that can support babies, kids and even full-grown adults thanks to its adjustable heights. We also love the best-selling Maxi-Cosi Cassia baby swing that's as stylish as it is soothing — on sale for $150. And if you're on the hunt for a good stroller deal, take $250 off the UPPABABY Vista.

Strollers and swings aren't the only thing on sale during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Before the event ends on Sunday, August 6, check out our editors' favorite deals to shop on Charlotte Tilbury, Barefoot Dreams, Coach and more.

Maxi-Cosi Pria™ Max All-in-One Convertible Car Seat
Maxi-Cosi Pria™ Max All-in-One Convertible Car Seat
Nordstrom
Maxi-Cosi Pria™ Max All-in-One Convertible Car Seat

The convertible nature of this car seat means it can be used from birth all the way up until your child reaches 100 lbs. 

$320$240
UPPABABY VISTA V2 Stroller
UPPABABY VISTA V2 Stroller
Nordstrom
UPPABABY VISTA V2 Stroller

Carry baby from stroller to car seat in this convertible stroller that makes transitioning through each stage so much easier (and more stylish). 

$1000$750
Maxi-Cosi Cassia Baby Swing
Maxi-Cosi Cassia Baby Swing
Nordstrom
Maxi-Cosi Cassia Baby Swing

"I absolutely love this swing. Have been using it since baby was 2 weeks old, and I'm super impressed," wrote one happy reviewer. "It is aesthetically pleasing and comfortable and I look forward to seeing how much baby enjoys as they get older."

$200$150
NUNA RAVA™ Flame Retardant Free Convertible Car Seat
NUNA RAVA™ Flame Retardant Free Convertible Car Seat
Nordstrom
NUNA RAVA™ Flame Retardant Free Convertible Car Seat

Keep baby safely strapped in with NUNA's car seat that can be used forward or back-facing.

$550$400
Maxi-Cosi Swift 3-in-1 Playard
Maxi-Cosi Swift 3-in-1 Playard
Nordstrom
Maxi-Cosi Swift 3-in-1 Playard

Playtime will be safe and stylish with this bassinet, sleep space and play yard for babies and toddlers.

$275$206
Cybex Gazelle S Stroller
Cybex Gazelle S Stroller
Nordstrom
Cybex Gazelle S Stroller

This versatile stroller can support more than 20 configurations to suit your family's growing needs.

$800$560
Stokke Tripp Trapp® Highchair, Baby Set, Cushion & Tray Set
Stokke Tripp Trapp® Highchair, Baby Set, Cushion & Tray Set
Nordstrom
Stokke Tripp Trapp® Highchair, Baby Set, Cushion & Tray Set

Designed to fit everyone from a 6-month-old baby to a grown adult, this highchair makes for a positive dining experience.

$399$299
Thule Urban Glide 2 Single All-Terrain Stroller Bundle
Thule Urban Glide 2 Single All Terrain Stroller Bundle
Nordstrom
Thule Urban Glide 2 Single All-Terrain Stroller Bundle

This jogging stroller has so many compartments for snacks, drinks, wipes and more.

$610$458
WonderFold W4 Luxe 4-Passenger Multifunctional Stroller Wagon Bonus Pack
WonderFold W4 Luxe 4-Passenger Multifunctional Stroller Wagon Bonus Pack
Nordstrom
WonderFold W4 Luxe 4-Passenger Multifunctional Stroller Wagon Bonus Pack

This wagon features a removable UPF 50+ canopy for plenty of sun protection.

$1,206$904
Stokke Jetkids by Stokke BedBox® 19-Inch Ride-On Carry-On Suitcase
Stokke Jetkids by Stokke BedBox® 19-Inch Ride-On Carry-On Suitcase
Nordstrom
Stokke Jetkids by Stokke BedBox® 19-Inch Ride-On Carry-On Suitcase

They'll jet set in style with this ride-on carry-on suitcase from Stokke.

$230$171

