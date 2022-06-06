Nordstrom Rack Father's Day Sale: Save up to 60% on the Perfect Gift for Dad
Father's Day 2022 is right around the corner — which means that the pressure to find the perfect gift for your sweet dad or father figure is on. Fortunately, even if you aren't completely sure what to gift the guy in your life, Nordstrom Rack is helping to make everyone's shopping experience more convenient (and budget-friendly) with their Father's Day 2022 Gift Guide.
Let's be real: shopping for men is never an easy task. But finding something for the father who does everything and more for your family? That's an entirely different feat. Which makes the expansive Father's Day gift selection at Nordstrom Rack all the more helpful for meeting all of your shopping needs — and finding a seriously great gift for any dad.
From designer colognes and trendy sneakers to sleek watches, men's skincare essentials and more, Nordstrom Rack is the perfect place to find something special for your dad that he'll truly love.
Ahead, shop ET's picks for the best finds from Nordstrom Rack's Father's Day 2022 gift guide. Plus, browse the best Father's Day gifts to shop on Amazon, and check out the top coolers for summer trips and days in the sun.
The Tissot watch is sleek and classy. Wow Dad with the sapphire crystal face and Swiss-made chronograph features.
Get a head start on updating your fall wardrobe stock with this quilted, lightweight coat.
Help your dad kick off his summer in style with these color-block sneakers from Cole Haan.
It doesn't get cooler than owning a staple pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses for summer.
Yves Saint Laurent's charming scent features notes of lemon, cedarwood and geranium.
Help your father fill his home with the fresh scents of summer provided by the Malin + Goetz Cannabis Scented Votive Candle.
Whether he's working from home or just looking for something cozy to run his errands in, your dad will love these plush Dearfoam clogs.
Summer is right around the corner. Treat your father to an updated pair of swim trunks for all of his upcoming summer adventures.
These joggers are equal parts sporty and comfy.
Treat dad to an at-home massage with this top-rated Tzumi Multi-Function Massage Gun Tool.
Give the gift of better, more refreshed skin this Father's Day with the Clinique for Men Daily Age Repair Starter Set.
