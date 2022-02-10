Oprah Winfrey isn't shy about telling the world what she loves (just look at her annual Favorite Things list), which is lucky for us because the media mogul's taste is impeccable. From sneakers to face masks to bed linens, and everything in between, we know we can trust Oprah's recommendations to lead us to something great.

So, when Oprah gave her nod of approval to Spanx's AirLuxe loungewear collection, we knew we had to grab some. The four pieces, comprised of two tops and two bottoms, are made from a breathable fabric with four-way stretch, ensuring a light-as-air feel while still maintaining the body-flattering fits Spanx is known and loved for.

Oprah, who declared a pullover and tapered pant were her "uniform," absolutely loves it. “It’s the softest material I have felt for sweats,” said Oprah as she unboxed the set. “It feels like a hug.”

The pillowy-soft collection, which has just restocked on Spanx's website, is available as separate pieces or can be mixed and matched to create sets, both in the shades Classic Navy and Very Black. The pieces are sized inclusively, ranging from XS-3X, so bodies of all shapes and sizes can lounge in style, and we love that for us. The sets, which are both comfortable and luxurious, serve effortless style, making them a perfect choice for a spring travel outfit.

Oprah Daily

Shop all the pieces of the Spanx AirLuxe loungewear collection below and envelop yourself in casual luxury before they sell out again.

