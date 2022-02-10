Shopping

Oprah Says This Spanx Loungewear 'Feels Like a Hug' and It's Back in Stock

By Charlotte Lewis‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Spanx AirLuxe Loungewear
Spanx

Oprah Winfrey isn't shy about telling the world what she loves (just look at her annual Favorite Things list), which is lucky for us because the media mogul's taste is impeccable. From sneakers to face masks to bed linens, and everything in between, we know we can trust Oprah's recommendations to lead us to something great.

So, when Oprah gave her nod of approval to Spanx's AirLuxe loungewear collection, we knew we had to grab some. The four pieces, comprised of two tops and two bottoms, are made from a breathable fabric with four-way stretch, ensuring a light-as-air feel while still maintaining the body-flattering fits Spanx is known and loved for.

Oprah, who declared a pullover and tapered pant were her "uniform," absolutely loves it. “It’s the softest material I have felt for sweats,” said Oprah as she unboxed the set. “It feels like a hug.” 

The pillowy-soft collection, which has just restocked on Spanx's website, is available as separate pieces or can be mixed and matched to create sets, both in the shades Classic Navy and Very Black. The pieces are sized inclusively, ranging from XS-3X, so bodies of all shapes and sizes can lounge in style, and we love that for us. The sets, which are both comfortable and luxurious, serve effortless style, making them a perfect choice for a spring travel outfit.

Oprah Spanx Unboxing
Oprah Daily

Shop all the pieces of the Spanx AirLuxe loungewear collection below and envelop yourself in casual luxury before they sell out again.

Spanx AirLuxe 'At the Hip' Pullover
Spanx AirLuxe ‘At the Hip’ Pullover
Spanx
Spanx AirLuxe ‘At the Hip’ Pullover
Look effortlessly put together in this ultimate throw-and-go oversized hoodie, which ends at the hip for a flattering cut.
$98
Spanx AirLuxe 'Got Ya Covered' Pullover
Spanx AirLuxe ‘Got Ya Covered’ Pullover
Spanx
Spanx AirLuxe ‘Got Ya Covered’ Pullover
As the name suggests, this pullover has you covered both literally and whenever you might need a quick, easy top layer. Its extra long length makes it the perfect accompaniment for leggings or other lounge pants.
$118
Spanx AirLuxe Wide Leg Pant
AirLuxe Wide Leg Pant
Spanx
Spanx AirLuxe Wide Leg Pant
This wide-legged style has all the comfort of the Air Luxe line while still maintaining that Spanx back-contouring fit we love to give us our most flattering rear view.
$118
Spanx AirLuxe Tapered Pant
Spanx AirLuxe Tapered Pant
Spanx
Spanx AirLuxe Tapered Pant
This relaxed-fix jogger is the perfect piece to throw on and go wherever you might need to.
$110

