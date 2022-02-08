Shopping

Oprah's Favorite Sheets, Pajamas, and More are Up to 25% Off at Cozy Earth's Valentine's Day Sale

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Cozy Earth just launched their Valentine's Day Sale, which means we can save up to 25% off the brand's cloud-like bedding and loungewear -- including Oprah Winfrey's hand-selected picks that made it onto Oprah's Favorite Things lists four years in a row.

The media mogul loves Cozy Earth for their buttery soft, breathable bedding that helps regulate temperature while you snooze whether you're a hot sleeper or a cold sleeper. The hypoallergenic sheets, pillow cases, duvet covers and comforters are made from bamboo fabric and are made to last through every season. In addition to bedding, Cozy Earth offers loungewear like pajama sets, joggers, socks and more. 

Oprah's favorite Cozy Earth products are perfect for lazy mornings, cozy nights, and everything in between. If you're looking for more Oprah-approved gifts, check out the Clevr latte kit (introduced by her friend, Meghan Markle), Barefoot Dreams robe, GreenPan ceramic cookware and JLANI geometric hoop earrings.

Save big on Oprah's favorite Cozy Earth items below. 

Bamboo Sheet Set
Bamboo Sheet Set
Cozy Earth
Bamboo Sheet Set
Oprah Winfrey loves the Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set for its soft comfort and breathable, moisture-wicking fabric. The media mogul added the sheet set to her list of Favorite Things in 2018, writing it's "the softest ever and may help regulate body temperature, meaning both chilly sleepers and hot flashers can get a good night’s rest." This set comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases. 
$319$255
Women's Long Sleeve Stretch-Knit Bamboo Pajama Set
Women's Long Sleeve Stretch-Knit Bamboo Pajama Set
Cozy Earth
Women's Long Sleeve Stretch-Knit Bamboo Pajama Set
The Stretch-Knit Bamboo Pajama Set is a great holiday gift. 
$175$140
Women's Ultra-Soft Bamboo Jogger Pant
Women's Ultra-Soft Bamboo Jogger Pant
Cozy Earth
Women's Ultra-Soft Bamboo Jogger Pant
It's no wonder these buttery soft joggers were on Oprah's Favorite Things last year.
$135$108
Cloud Knit Throw
Cloud Knit Throw
Cozy Earth
Cloud Knit Throw
Like the name suggests, this throw is cloud-level soft. The machine washable weave is long-lasting and non-pilling. 
$169$135
The Plush Lounge Sock
The Plush Lounge Sock
Cozy Earth
The Plush Lounge Sock
These cozy, plush lounge socks are great stocking stuffers and were on Oprah's list for this year. 
$48$38

More Cozy Earth Valentine's Deals  

Short Sleeve Stretch-Knit Bamboo Pajama Set
Short Sleeve Stretch-Knit Bamboo Pajama Set
Cozy Earth
Short Sleeve Stretch-Knit Bamboo Pajama Set
$155$124
Rib-Knit Bamboo Boyfriend Sleep Dress
Rib-Knit Bamboo Boyfriend Sleep Dress
Cozy Earth
Rib-Knit Bamboo Boyfriend Sleep Dress
$120$96
Men's Ultra-Soft Bamboo Jogger Pant
Men's Ultra-Soft Bamboo Jogger Pant
Cozy Earth
Men's Ultra-Soft Bamboo Jogger Pant
$145$116

