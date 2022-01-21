Shop Oprah's Favorite Face Mask on Amazon

Oprah Winfey's 2021 list of Favorite Things was released and it's still our favorite well into 2022! The mogul's famed product roundup made its return for the holiday season with 110 Oprah-approved goodies that are perfect for gifting and receiving -- plus they're all available on Amazon too.

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of Oprah's Favorite Things List, this year's selection of product offerings highlights women-owned and POC-owned businesses in particular -- with items spanning across the categories of fashion, beauty, food, health, homeware, toys and lifestyle.

From a Yedi breadmaker and an UMA Oils gift set to 18-karat gold vermeil coin necklaces and Jessica Alba-approved matching pajama sets, Oprah's Favorite Things List features something for everyone and at just about every price-point too -- including a designer face mask from celebrity tailor Patrick Henry that's as affordable as it is chic.

The (now Oprah-approved) Henry Face Mask boasts an origami-inspired design that's made of a 3-layered, polypropylene material which, at least according to the retailer, provides "enhanced filtration" for the user. Plus, the face mask also features adjustable straps for even more comfort and style versatility. A lot of communities have a mask mandate in place and if you're looking for a quality product to meet the mask requirement, you can replenish your stock of Henry face coverings with a subscription.

This isn't the first time the Henry Face Mask has garnered attention for its unique design and build. Other stars like Jennifer Lopez, Kelly Rowland, LeBron James, Devin Booker, Doja Cat and Demi Lovato have also sported Henry Masks on a number of occasions. Best of all, the celebrity-approved face mask is now available for purchase on Amazon via a multi-colored pack ($50), as well as individual styles ($18).

Ahead, shop Oprah's favorite face mask, along with other essentials from Oprah's Favorite Things List -- including a smart air purifier from Blueair and a UV wand from PhoneSoap.

