Oprah's Favorite Hot Sauce Is On Sale for October Prime Day: Get 20% Off Spicy Holiday Gifts

Truff Hot Sauce
TRUFF
By Rebecca Rovenstine
October 10, 2023

Truff's delicious hot sauces full of mouthwatering flavor are on sale right now and would make great gifts.

When it comes to recommendations, we can always trust the advice of Oprah Winfrey. The former talk show host-turned-media mogul has her pulse on the latest home goods, books, fashion and food trends. Each year when Oprah releases her Favorite Things List, we're sure to add them to our cart before they inevitably sell out. 

In 2022, internet-famous seasoning and sauce brand Truff made Oprah's Favorite Things list with its Best Seller Pack. Complete with with two delicious truffle-infused hot sauces and a decadent truffle oil, it's no wonder why the set is Oprah-approved.

Right now, thanks to Amazon's October Prime Day sale — Prime Big Deal Days — you can get Winfrey's beloved hot sauces in a holiday gift pack for 20% off. The foodies on your shopping list will love Truff's flavorful hot sauces this holiday season.

Truff Holiday Gift Pack

Truff Holiday Gift Pack
Truff

Truff Holiday Gift Pack

This pack was an obvious selection when Winfrey explained her choice, "I put Truff's black truffle hot sauce on just about everything. It's become such a staple that whenever I have guests, they ask for it, too! This combo comes with my go-to, along with white truffle hot sauce, which is great on eggs, as well as black truffle oil."

$75 $60

Shop Now

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is here through Wednesday, October 11, so you only have 48 hours to score early Black Friday savings ahead of the holiday rush. Along with Oprah's favorite hot sauce pack, more of Truff’s mouthwatering gifts are on sale or 20% off. Ahead, equip your pantry for Thanksgiving or secure the perfect stocking stuffers with all the best Truff Prime Day deals.

Truff Hot Sauce Variety Pack

Truff Hot Sauce Variety Pack
Truff

Truff Hot Sauce Variety Pack

This set contains a bottle of the classic Truff Hot Sauce, Truff Hotter Sauce, and the White Truff for a gift that will elevate your giftee's tastebuds.  

$70 $56

Shop Now

Truff Spicy Lovers Pack

Truff Spicy Lovers Pack
Truff

Truff Spicy Lovers Pack

The spice lover will want this gift pack that includes the TRUFF's Hotter Hot Sauce, White Hotter Hot Sauce, and Spicy Arrabbiata Pasta Sauce.

$68 $54

Shop Now

Truff Truffle Lovers Pack

Truff Truffle Lovers Pack
Truff

Truff Truffle Lovers Pack

Truff's variety of umami-rich products get bundled into one set. Perfect for any gifting occasion, this pack includes Signature Black Truffle Hot Sauce, Black Truffle Marinara Pasta Sauce, and Black Truffle Oil encased in a beautiful VIP box.

$68 $54

Shop Now

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

