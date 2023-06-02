When it comes to recommendations, we can always trust the advice of Oprah Winfrey. The former talk show host-turned-media mogul has her pulse on the latest home goods, books, fashion and food trends. Each year when Winfrey releases her Favorite Things List, we're sure to add them to our cart before they inevitably sell out.

In 2022, internet-famous seasoning and sauce brand Truff made Oprah's Favorite Things list with its Best Seller Pack. Complete with with two delicious truffle-infused hot sauces and a decadent truffle oil, it's no wonder why the set is Oprah-approved.

Right now, thanks to the Truff Summer Sale, you can get Winfrey's beloved Best Seller Pack for 25% off using code SUMMERSALE at checkout. While we will take any excuse to buy this scrumptious hot sauce, if your dad loves a spicy dish, he will adore any of Truff's flavorful hot sauces for Father's Day.

Truff Best Sellers Pack Truff Truff Best Sellers Pack This pack was an obvious selection when Winfrey explained her choice, "I put Truff's black truffle hot sauce on just about everything. It's become such a staple that whenever I have guests, they ask for it, too! This combo comes with my go-to, along with white truffle hot sauce, which is great on eggs, as well as black truffle oil." $75 $56 WITH CODE SUMMERSALE Shop Now

The summer sale doesn't just include Truff's best selling pack, but extends the 25% off to any of their expertly paired gift sets. Below, we've rounded up the best Father's Day gifts from Truff that are guaranteed to put a smile on Dad's face.

Truff Starter Pack Truff Truff Starter Pack This elevated hot sauce with truffle gives it a gourmet twist. This starter set will allow dad to try their signature hot sauce, truffle salt perfect for popcorn and truffle oil. $60 $45 WITH CODE SUMMERSALE Shop Now

Truff Hot Sauce Variety Pack Truff Truff Hot Sauce Variety Pack For the Dad in your life who's also a foodie, look no further than this gift set of hot sauces from Truff. This set contains a bottle of the classic Truff Hot Sauce, Truff Hotter Sauce, and the White Truff for a gift that will elevate his tastebuds. $68 $51 WITH CODE SUMMERSALE Shop Now

Truff White Truffle Hot Sauce Truff Truff White Truffle Hot Sauce The foodie father in your life will enjoy this white truffle hot sauce featuring a blend of ripe red chili peppers, white truffle and agave nectar from Mexico. $35 $26 WITH CODE SUMMERSALE Shop Now

Truff Truffle Lovers Pack Truff Truff Truffle Lovers Pack Does Dad just love everything truffle? He will be delighted to open this sleek gift box filled with truffle hot sauce, truffle pasta sauce and truffle oil. $68 $51 WITH CODE SUMMERSALE Shop Now

Truff Spicy Lovers Pack Truff Truff Spicy Lovers Pack The spice loving dad will want this Spicy Lovers Pack that includes a hotter hot sauce, the white hotter hot sauce and spicy arrabbiata sauce. $75 $56 WITH CODE SUMMERSALE Shop Now

