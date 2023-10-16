When it comes to recommendations, we can always trust the advice of Oprah Winfrey. The former talk show host-turned-media mogul has her pulse on the latest home goods, books, fashion and food trends. Each year when Oprah releases her Favorite Things List, we're sure to add them to our cart before they inevitably sell out.

In 2022, internet-famous seasoning and sauce brand Truff made Oprah's Favorite Things list with its Best Seller Pack. Complete with with two delicious truffle-infused hot sauces and a decadent truffle oil, it's no wonder why the set is Oprah-approved.

Right now, thanks to Amazon, you can get Winfrey's beloved hot sauces in a holiday gift pack and shipped to you in 2 days with Prime. The foodies on your shopping list will love Truff's flavorful hot sauces this holiday season.

Truff Holiday Gift Pack Truff Truff Holiday Gift Pack This pack was an obvious selection when Winfrey explained her choice, "I put Truff's black truffle hot sauce on just about everything. It's become such a staple that whenever I have guests, they ask for it, too! This combo comes with my go-to, along with white truffle hot sauce, which is great on eggs, as well as black truffle oil." $75 Shop Now

Although Oprah's Favorite Things list 2023 hasn't been released yet, you can still shop Oprah's Favorite Things right now at Amazon which will always make a great holiday gift. Along with Oprah's favorite hot sauce pack, more of Truff’s mouthwatering gifts are available at Amazon. Ahead, equip your pantry for Thanksgiving or secure the perfect stocking stuffers with all the best Truff Prime Day deals.

Truff Truffle Lovers Pack Truff Truff Truffle Lovers Pack Truff's variety of umami-rich products get bundled into one set. Perfect for any gifting occasion, this pack includes Signature Black Truffle Hot Sauce, Black Truffle Marinara Pasta Sauce, and Black Truffle Oil encased in a beautiful VIP box. $68 Shop Now

