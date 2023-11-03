There is a rare sale on the viral Amazon coat right now. Get 30% off the Orolay Thickened Down Jacket for winter.
As temperatures are dropping, many of us are starting to search for deals on winter coats to get ahead of the upcoming season. For bargain hunters though, Christmas really is in November during Black Friday, which means extra markdowns on cold weather clothing. Right now, our eyes are on Amazon's Orolay coat, which made both headlines and Oprah's Favorite Things 2019 list after rising to viral fame.
Gaining major popularity for its warm, dense design, ultra-cozy interior and affordable price, the Amazon #1 best-selling viral Orolay coat is now on sale ahead of the winter season. This rare off-season discount is taking 30% off the cult-favorite jacket that the Internet nicknamed "The Amazon Coat."
Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket
Taking the fun outdoors doesn't have to be a chilling experience in Orolay's down jacket. The warm fleece hood keeps your head warm while this coat extends all the way down to your thighs for maximum coverage.
It will be winter before you know it and with this best-selling Orolay Thickened Down Jacket on sale, now's the time to shop. The winter jacket is currently on sale in a range of 13 colors and patterns, including black, red, army green, navy and beige. Windproof and water-resistant, the viral Amazon coat features six pockets and a cozy down fill to keep you warm and fashionable on the chilliest of days. Available in sizes ranging from XXS to 5X, Orolay's jacket also has a big hood for an added layer of extreme warmth.
With close to 20,000 5-star Amazon reviews, the viral Orolay jacket has been spotted on influencers and celebs like Emma Stone and Lucy Hale. "Another unique feature of this coat is the fact that the sides un-zip—which I think will make it more comfortable to wear when you're sitting in a car or on the ski lift," highlights one reviewer.
Save $46 on a universally-flattering winter jacket before this early Black Friday deal disappears.
