If you want to shop Oprah's Favorite Things and don't want to break the bank, don't worry, there are a ton of awesome gifts handpicked by Oprah Winfrey herself that are priced under $50 -- with some even on sale for Cyber Monday too! The media mogul and Oprah Daily released the annual list, boasting a total of 110 holiday gifts. And like last year's Oprah-approved gifts, all of her Favorite Things will be available to shop directly on Amazon

Oprah's list this year highlights women-owned and POC-owned businesses across categories of fashion, beauty, food, homeware, toys and lifestyle. If you're shopping for Cyber Monday deals or Christmas gifts, you can find cool gadgets, fantastic treats and absolutely gorgeous gifts. This is the list people have been looking to for more than two decades, and 2021 marks the 25th anniversary of Oprah's Favorite Things! 

"After this past year, I think we all deserve some surprises and delights for the holiday season," Oprah wrote in the mag. "That’s why we worked hard to find these truly incredible items. Extra important to us this year? Celebrating small businesses, women-owned brands, and items created by people of color. You’re bound to find something for everyone on your list. Just don’t forget to treat yourself!" 

Oprah's Favorite Things list is the perfect gift guide to shop for the holiday season. Whether you're shopping for family, friends or co-workers, Oprah's list is filled with finds for people with diverse interests that'll be great gifts for anyone on your shopping list.

Check out the entire list of Oprah's Favorite Things 2021 and scroll through our top under-$50 picks below to shop (and save big on) this Cyber Monday.

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.

Elbee Home 8-Piece Nonstick Aluminized Steel, Space Saving Baking Set
Elbee Home 8-Piece Nonstick Aluminized Steel, Space Saving Baking Set
Amazon
Elbee Home 8-Piece Nonstick Aluminized Steel, Space Saving Baking Set
This baking set is so complete and so tidy, it might just convince you to clean out your cabinets and start fresh with your baking gear. 
$50
32 Degrees Lightweight Recycled Poly-Fill Packable Vest
32 Degrees Ultra-Light Down Alternative Packable Puffer Vest
Amazon
32 Degrees Lightweight Recycled Poly-Fill Packable Vest
This puffer vest is just right for winter 2021.
$64$30 AT AMAZON
$64$18 AT 32 DEGREES
Note Pad Mini Eyeshadow Palette - Black
Note Pad Mini Eyeshadow Palette - Black
Amazon
Note Pad Mini Eyeshadow Palette - Black
Compact and discreet, this eyeshadow palette is perfect for travel -- at the perfect price. 
$13
Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush
Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush
Amazon
Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush
This Sonicare electric toothbrush is a travel-friendly version so you get a complete cleaning even when you're on the road.    
$40$24 AT AMAZON
$40$24 AT PHILIPS
Wonderffle The Stuffed Waffle Iron
Wonderffle The Stuffed Waffle Iron
Wonderffle/Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily
Wonderffle The Stuffed Waffle Iron
This waffle iron lets you make stuffed Belgian waffles. Yes, stuffed!
$49 AT AMAZON
$49 AT WONDERFFLE
Eastern Standard Provision Gourmet Liège Belgian Waffle Gift Box
Eastern Standard Provision Gourmet Liège Belgian Waffle Gift Box
Amazon
Eastern Standard Provision Gourmet Liège Belgian Waffle Gift Box
And in case you need your waffles pre-made, this Belgian waffle gift set is the set any foodie would approve of. 
$48
Peepers by PeeperSpecs Readers
Peepers by Peeper Specs Glasses
Peeper Specs/Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily
Peepers by PeeperSpecs Readers
Everyone knows Oprah has impeccable taste in fun, statement-making frames. She and Gayle King "went gaga for these readers" from Peepers. The blue glasses are Oprah's favorite. 
$27 AT AMAZON
$27 AT PEEPERS
Roq Innovation Headlight2 Hat
Roq Innovation Headlight2 Hat
Roq/Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily
Roq Innovation Headlight2 Hat
This tie-dye beanie isn't just cute. It has an integrated, rechargeable LED light to help you feel safe during winter nights. It's perfect for outdoor activities. 
$30 AT AMAZON
$30 AT ROQ INNOVATION
Henry Mask Reusable 3-Layer PPE Face Mask (4-Pack)
Henry Mask Reusable 3-Layer PPE Face Mask
Amazon
Henry Mask Reusable 3-Layer PPE Face Mask (4-Pack)
These reusable, 3-layered polypropylene face masks from celebrity tailor Patrick Henry boast a unique origami-inspired design that -- according to Oprah herself -- "doesn't touch your mouth" and helps to keep lipstick in place. The Oprah-approved Henry Mask 4-pack set is priced just under $50. If you buy individually, one mask is priced at $17.50. 
$50 AT AMAZON
$50 AT HENRY MASK
K.Carroll Accessories Kelsey Crossbody
K.Carroll
K.Carroll Accessories/Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily
K.Carroll Accessories Kelsey Crossbody
Finally, a cute, practical bag that'll actually fit all of your essentials. The K.Carroll Accessories Kelsey Crossbody has multiple compartments, top handle and removable strap. These are 20% off with code "oprah" only at k-carroll.com. 
$45 AT AMAZON
$45 AT K.CARROLL
Roots Of Fight Black History Tribute T-Shirts
roots of fight
Roots Of Fight/Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily
Roots Of Fight Black History Tribute T-Shirts
Roots Of Fight creates tees with meaning -- celebrating legendary athletes, innovators and cultural icons of all backgrounds from Maya Angelou to Muhammad Ali. Take 20% off on Amazon with the promo code "OPRAHFT20" or "OPRAH" on the Roots Of Fight website. 
$48$38 AT AMAZON
$48$43 AT ROOTS OF FIGHT
All of Us The Rounds Skin Tone Crayons
All of Us The Rounds Skintone Crayon Set
All of Us/Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily
All of Us The Rounds Skin Tone Crayons
All of Us offers beautiful crayons in eight different skin tone shades. 
$23 AT AMAZON
$23 AT ALL OF US
Voyage et Cie Sel de Bain Botanical Mineral Salts
Voayage et Cie Bath Salts
Sel de Bain Voyage et Cie/Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily
Voyage et Cie Sel de Bain Botanical Mineral Salts
For the one who loves to soak in the tub, gift this beautifully bottled botanical mineral bath salt. These are originally $40-$110, but you can save 20% with code "oprah" at voyageetcie.com.
$40 AND UP AT AMAZON
$40 AND UP AT SEL DE BAIN
JLANI Earrings
JLANI Earrings
JLANI / Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily
JLANI Earrings
These 14-karat-gold-plated, geometric hoop earrings are so chic. Originally $50, these are 20% off with code "OPRAH" at jlanijewels.com.  Hurry, they're selling out fast!
$50$40 AT AMAZON
$50 AT JLANI JEWELS
Melt Fit Essential Solids Leggings
Melt Fit Essentials Leggings
Melt Fit Essentials/Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily
Melt Fit Essential Solids Leggings
Melt Fit leggings conform to the body, offer medium compression and have amazing stretch. Save 20% with code "OPRAH" at meltfitactive.com. 
$60 $48 AT AMAZON
$60 AT MELT FIT ACTIVE
Honest Baby Organic Cotton Pajamas
Honest Clothing Honest Baby Cotton Pajamas
Honest Clothing/Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily
Honest Baby Organic Cotton Pajamas
Get matching holiday pajamas for the whole family from Jessica Alba's Honest Company. 
$9 AND UP AT AMAZON
$15 AND UP AT HONEST BABY

