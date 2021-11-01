Oprah's Favorite Things 2021: Shop the Best Fashion Gifts -- Ugg, Tory Burch, Honest Company and More
ICYMI: Oprah's Favorite Things 2021 list is here, and there is a TON of awesome fashion favorites handpicked by Oprah Winfrey herself! The media mogul and Oprah Daily have released the annual list, boasting a total of 110 holiday gifts. And like last year's Oprah-approved gifts, all of her Favorite Things will be available to shop directly on Amazon.
We can always count on Oprah for her recommendations on clothes, shoes and accessories that combine style, comfort and versatility -- basically cute things to wear every day. Oprah's Favorite Things is brimming with styles you'll want to gift and also buy for yourself this holiday season. Highlights include matching Christmas pajamas from Jessica Alba's Honest Company, Tory Burch winter boots, an antimicrobial backpack from Ciara's Dare to Roam, Barefoot Dreams robe, washable leather jacket by Clara Sunwoo (yes, washable!), stunning coin necklaces from Omi Woods, Alex Mill sweatshirt jumpsuit and so many more.
Oprah's list this year highlights women-owned and POC-owned businesses across categories of fashion, beauty, food, homeware, toys and lifestyle. If you're shopping for Christmas gifts, you can find cool gadgets, fantastic treats and absolutely gorgeous gifts, this is the list people have been looking to for more than two decades. This year marks the 25th anniversary of Oprah's Favorite Things and it's the longest list yet!
"After this past year, I think we all deserve some surprises and delights for the holiday season," Oprah wrote in the mag. "That’s why we worked hard to find these truly incredible items. Extra important to us this year? Celebrating small businesses, women-owned brands, and items created by people of color. You’re bound to find something for everyone on your list. Just don’t forget to treat yourself!"
Oprah's Favorite Things list is the perfect gift guide to shop for the holiday season. Whether you're shopping for family, friends or co-workers, Oprah's list is filled with finds for people with diverse interests that'll be great gifts for anyone on your shopping list.
Shop the entire list of Oprah's Favorite Things and check out our top fashion picks below.
