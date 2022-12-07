Pantone's 2023 Color of the Year Is Here: How to Incorporate Viva Magenta into Your Home, Wardrobe and More
The Pantone Color Institute just announced its color of the year for 2023, and happens to be the perfect jewel tone for winter: Viva Magenta. The Pantone color of the year is chosen to encapsulate the current cultural climate, and the bold ruby-red shade symbolizes an age of fearlessness, optimism and strength.
"In this age of technology, we look to draw inspiration from nature and what is real," said Leatrice Eiseman, Pantone's executive director, in a statement. "PANTONE 18-1750 Viva Magenta descends from the red family, and is inspired by the red of cochineal, one of the most precious dyes belonging to the natural dye family as well as one of the strongest and brightest the world has known. Invoking the forces of nature, PANTONE 18-1750 Viva Magenta galvanizes our spirit, helping us to build our inner strength."
So, how can we bring this brazen color into the new year? We've gathered everything you need to viva magenta with vibrant clothing, beauty and home decor. Below, shop our favorite ways to incorporate Pantone's color of the year into our wardrobes, makeup collections and homes.
Pantone Color of the Year-Inspired Clothing
Sustainable sneaker brand Cariuma's official collab with Pantone includes this low-top sneaker in the year's signature magenta hue.
Tackle your 2023 fitness goals with a new workout set in an empowering shade — matching sports bra available here.
Adorn your ears with the color of the year, complete with a rose gold setting.
A cozy sweater dress is a must-have for the winter, especially in the year's new "it" color.
Bundle up this winter in a thick, oversized cardigan with chic lantern sleeves.
Pantone Color of the Year-Inspired Home Decor
The internet's favorite eight-in-one Always Pan just happens to come in a gorgeous magenta hue — part of the brand's collab with Selena Gomez.
Refresh your bedding with a bold new duvet cover in a silky tencel and cotton matelasse fabric.
If you're not ready to commit to new bedding, you can still incorporate the color of the year into your home with a luxe new goji berry, mango and orange-scented candle.
Serve up some cocktails for the new year in some jewel-toned whiskey glasses.
Keep it cozy with a new microfiber throw blanket that won't shrink, pill or wrinkle.
Pantone Color of the Year-Inspired Beauty
Just a tiny dot of this liquid blush is enough to give your cheeks a healthy-looking flush.
Create powerful eye looks with this magenta-toned palette from Juvia's Place.
You'll feel ready to take on anything when you swipe on this bold magenta lipstick.
This hydrating cream is infused with hyaluronic acid to make your skin glow all winter long.
Keep your lips hydrated with a sheer glossy tint from NARS.
