The Pantone Color Institute just announced its color of the year for 2023, and happens to be the perfect jewel tone for winter: Viva Magenta. The Pantone color of the year is chosen to encapsulate the current cultural climate, and the bold ruby-red shade symbolizes an age of fearlessness, optimism and strength.

"In this age of technology, we look to draw inspiration from nature and what is real," said Leatrice Eiseman, Pantone's executive director, in a statement. "PANTONE 18-1750 Viva Magenta descends from the red family, and is inspired by the red of cochineal, one of the most precious dyes belonging to the natural dye family as well as one of the strongest and brightest the world has known. Invoking the forces of nature, PANTONE 18-1750 Viva Magenta galvanizes our spirit, helping us to build our inner strength."

So, how can we bring this brazen color into the new year? We've gathered everything you need to viva magenta with vibrant clothing, beauty and home decor. Below, shop our favorite ways to incorporate Pantone's color of the year into our wardrobes, makeup collections and homes.

Pantone Color of the Year-Inspired Clothing

Pantone Color of the Year-Inspired Home Decor

Pantone Color of the Year-Inspired Beauty

