Pantone's 2023 Color of the Year Is Here: How to Incorporate Viva Magenta into Your Home, Wardrobe and More

By Lauren Gruber
Pantone color of the year 2023
Our Place

The Pantone Color Institute just announced its color of the year for 2023, and happens to be the perfect jewel tone for winter: Viva Magenta. The Pantone color of the year is chosen to encapsulate the current cultural climate, and the bold ruby-red shade symbolizes an age of fearlessness, optimism and strength.

"In this age of technology, we look to draw inspiration from nature and what is real," said Leatrice Eiseman, Pantone's executive director, in a statement. "PANTONE 18-1750 Viva Magenta descends from the red family, and is inspired by the red of cochineal, one of the most precious dyes belonging to the natural dye family as well as one of the strongest and brightest the world has known. Invoking the forces of nature, PANTONE 18-1750 Viva Magenta galvanizes our spirit, helping us to build our inner strength."

So, how can we bring this brazen color into the new year? We've gathered everything you need to viva magenta with vibrant clothing, beauty and home decor. Below, shop our favorite ways to incorporate Pantone's color of the year into our wardrobes, makeup collections and homes.

Pantone Color of the Year-Inspired Clothing

Cariuma Oca Low Pantone Viva Magenta/Off-White Canvas
Cariuma Oca Low Pantone Viva Magenta/Off-White Canvas
Cariuma
Cariuma Oca Low Pantone Viva Magenta/Off-White Canvas

Sustainable sneaker brand Cariuma's official collab with Pantone includes this low-top sneaker in the year's signature magenta hue.

$89
lululemon Invigorate High-Rise Tight 25"
lululemon Invigorate High-Rise Tight 25"
lululemon
lululemon Invigorate High-Rise Tight 25"

Tackle your 2023 fitness goals with a new workout set in an empowering shade — matching sports bra available here.

$128$99
Wolf and Badger Halycon Stud Earrings
Wolf and Badger Halycon Stud Earrings
Wolf and Badger
Wolf and Badger Halycon Stud Earrings

Adorn your ears with the color of the year, complete with a rose gold setting.

$48
Abercrombie and Fitch Ribbed Polo Midi Sweater Dress
Abercrombie and Fitch Ribbed Polo Midi Sweater Dress
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch Ribbed Polo Midi Sweater Dress

A cozy sweater dress is a must-have for the winter, especially in the year's new "it" color.

$80
MEROKEETY Women's Open Front Long Lantern Sleeve Cardigan
MEROKEETY Women's Open Front Long Lantern Sleeve Cardigan
Amazon
MEROKEETY Women's Open Front Long Lantern Sleeve Cardigan

Bundle up this winter in a thick, oversized cardigan with chic lantern sleeves.

$43$37 WITH COUPON

Pantone Color of the Year-Inspired Home Decor

Our Place Always Pan
Our Place Always Pan
Our Place
Our Place Always Pan

The internet's favorite eight-in-one Always Pan just happens to come in a gorgeous magenta hue — part of the brand's collab with Selena Gomez. 

$145$99
West Elm Silky TENCEL™ & Cotton Matelasse Duvet Cover
West Elm Silky TENCEL™ & Cotton Matelasse Duvet Cover & Shams
West Elm
West Elm Silky TENCEL™ & Cotton Matelasse Duvet Cover

Refresh your bedding with a bold new duvet cover in a silky tencel and cotton matelasse fabric.

$180
Voluspa Goji Tarocco Orange Candle
Voluspa Goji Tarocco Orange Candle
Amazon
Voluspa Goji Tarocco Orange Candle

If you're not ready to commit to new bedding, you can still incorporate the color of the year into your home with a luxe new goji berry, mango and orange-scented candle.

$37
Godinger Dublin Crystal Red Whiskey Glass (Set of 4)
Godinger Dublin Crystal Red Whiskey Glass (Set of 4)
Wayfair
Godinger Dublin Crystal Red Whiskey Glass (Set of 4)

Serve up some cocktails for the new year in some jewel-toned whiskey glasses.

$35$31
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket
Nordstrom
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket

Keep it cozy with a new microfiber throw blanket that won't shrink, pill or wrinkle.

$147

Pantone Color of the Year-Inspired Beauty

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Liquid Blush
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Liquid Blush
Sephora
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Liquid Blush

Just a tiny dot of this liquid blush is enough to give your cheeks a healthy-looking flush.

$20
Juvia's Place The Berries Eyeshadow Palette
Juvia's Place The Berries Eyeshadow Palette
Ulta
Juvia's Place The Berries Eyeshadow Palette

Create powerful eye looks with this magenta-toned palette from Juvia's Place.

$15$8
Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in The Queen
Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in The Queen
Charlotte Tilbury
Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in The Queen

You'll feel ready to take on anything when you swipe on this bold magenta lipstick.

$34
Shiseido Essential Energy Hydrating Cream
Shiseido Essential Energy Hydrating Cream
Sephora
Shiseido Essential Energy Hydrating Cream

This hydrating cream is infused with hyaluronic acid to make your skin glow all winter long.

$49
NARS Afterglow Lip Balm
NARS Afterglow Lip Balm
Sephora
NARS Afterglow Lip Balm

Keep your lips hydrated with a sheer glossy tint from NARS.

$28

