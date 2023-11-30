While Kourtney Kardashian may have loved her pregnant body, not everyone in her family wanted to see so much of it. On this week's season 4 finale of The Kardashians, Kourtney's 11-year-old daughter, Penelope Disick, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, was clearly uncomfortable with her mom walking around in a brown tracksuit that was unzipped to reveal her bare baby bump.

In present day, Kourtney and Travis have already welcomed their son, Rocky, but when the show was being filmed, Kourtney was somewhat newly pregnant and had just publicly announced she was expecting.

"Mom!" Penelope calls out on Travis Barker's tour bus.

"She doesn't like that your belly is out," auntie Khloé Kardashian explains to Kourtney.

"It's so braggy with your stomach," Penelope tells her mother.

"It's for you, P," Kourtney teases her only daughter.

"Is it too much, P?" Travis asks Penelope.

"No, she just shows it every single morning," Penelope complains.

Khloé goes on to say that her older sister "loves" being pregnant.

This isn't the first time one of Kourtney's kids has complained about her behavior.

In a May 2022 episode of The Kardashians, Penelope was once again vocal about her mom's constant PDA with her then-fiancé, Travis.

"Mom! No kissing," she shouted.

Later Kourtney's son, Reign Disick, asked the couple, "Ew guys, can you guys not kiss in French again?"

The Kardashians is currently streaming on Hulu.

