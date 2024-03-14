Today, March 14, is Pi Day as the date is 3/14 and the mathematical constant starts with 3.14. While it's mostly a silly holiday, it's a great excuse to grab a slice of pie, have a pizza night at home, or dine at your favorite pizzeria—but even better than those options is taking advantage of Goldbelly's epic Pi Day Sale.

Goldbelly, the platform that sells the country's most crave-worthy food from some of the world's greatest chefs and restaurants, is offering not just one, but two sales in honor of Pi Day. Customers can save up to 31.4% on their orders with Goldbelly's Pizza Pi Day Sale and the Pi Day Pie Sale.

Shop Goldbelly's Pizza Pi Day Sale

Shop Goldbelly's Pi Day Pie Sale

It doesn't matter if you have a sweet tooth or only crave savory dishes, because these Goldbelly Pi Day Sales have something every foodie will enjoy. While you should score yourself one of these tasty dishes for less, this sale comes just in time for Easter gift shopping. You can purchase your loved one's favorite pepperoni pizza or blueberry pie and they'll get an email on the holiday to redeem your present. You could also order a towering apple pie from Blue Owl Bakery or a creamy strawberry pie from Cootie Brown's and have it delivered the day before Easter for a dessert that wows all the dinner guests the next day.

Ready to take a look at Goldbelly's awesome Pi Day deals? We've rounded up the best and tastiest options to shop below. You'll want to act fast as the Pi Day Pie Sale ends tonight and the Pizza Pi Day Sale ends on March 17.

