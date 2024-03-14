When this sale hits your eye on these big pizza pies—it's amore!
Today, March 14, is Pi Day as the date is 3/14 and the mathematical constant starts with 3.14. While it's mostly a silly holiday, it's a great excuse to grab a slice of pie, have a pizza night at home, or dine at your favorite pizzeria—but even better than those options is taking advantage of Goldbelly's epic Pi Day Sale.
Goldbelly, the platform that sells the country's most crave-worthy food from some of the world's greatest chefs and restaurants, is offering not just one, but two sales in honor of Pi Day. Customers can save up to 31.4% on their orders with Goldbelly's Pizza Pi Day Sale and the Pi Day Pie Sale.
Shop Goldbelly's Pizza Pi Day Sale
Shop Goldbelly's Pi Day Pie Sale
It doesn't matter if you have a sweet tooth or only crave savory dishes, because these Goldbelly Pi Day Sales have something every foodie will enjoy. While you should score yourself one of these tasty dishes for less, this sale comes just in time for Easter gift shopping. You can purchase your loved one's favorite pepperoni pizza or blueberry pie and they'll get an email on the holiday to redeem your present. You could also order a towering apple pie from Blue Owl Bakery or a creamy strawberry pie from Cootie Brown's and have it delivered the day before Easter for a dessert that wows all the dinner guests the next day.
Ready to take a look at Goldbelly's awesome Pi Day deals? We've rounded up the best and tastiest options to shop below. You'll want to act fast as the Pi Day Pie Sale ends tonight and the Pizza Pi Day Sale ends on March 17.
The Best of Goldbelly's Pi Day Pie Sale
Blue Owl Bakery Levee High Caramel Pecan Apple Pie
Eighteen golden apples are piled high to create this Levee High Caramel Pecan Apple Pie from Blue Owl Bakery. The caramel pecan topping on the crust makes it even more scrumptious.
Cootie Brown's Strawberry Pie
Cootie Brown's mouth-watering Strawberry Pie is made with a cake-like crust that's filled with a strawberry cream cheese mixture.https://goldbelly.pxf.io/Kjmk1N
Kermit's Key Lime Shop Choose Your Own Two-Pack
Those who enjoy a tart treat will want to check out Kermit's Key Lime Shop Choose Two Deal, where you can mix and match an original key lime pie or strawberry flavor.
Betty's Pies Gluten-Free Coconut Cream Pie
Those on a gluten-free diet can enjoy a delicious pie during this sale, like Betty's Pies Gluten-Free Coconut Cream Pie.
The Best of Goldbelly's Pizza Pi Day Sale
Emmy Squared Detroit-Style Pizza Choose Your Own (3-Pack)
Get three of Emmy Squared's Detroit-style pizzas delivered to your door, like the Colony featuring pepperoni, pickled jalapeños and honey or go for the Vodka topped with house-made vodka sauce, basil and pecorino cheese.
Bartolini’s Thin Crust + Deep Dish Combo (4-Pack)
Enjoy two Chicago-style deep dish pizza straight from the Windy City with this bundle that also includes two thin-crust pizzas.
Lombardi's Pizza New York-Style Pizza Choose Your Own (4-Pack)
Mix and match two pepperoni pizzas and two margherita pizzas from Lombardi's in NYC.
Pizzana MargHEARTita Neapolitan Pizza (2-Pack)
Spread the love with these heart-shaped pizzas that taste as good as they look.
RELATED CONTENT: