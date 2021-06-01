Portable Blenders Are the Summer Essential You Didn't Know You Needed

This summer, there will be road trips, outings, picnics and other events that take us away from our homes to spend time with loved ones we haven’t seen in awhile. There are several things that will help make this transition smoother -- including face masks, vaccination card holders and going-out tops. One thing that we think you’ll see a lot this summer is the portable blender.

Wait: A blender you can take wherever you go? At first a travel blender seemed too good to be true to us too, but these convenient personal blender appliances exist and there are a number of blenders to choose from. Now your outdoor concert, picnic, family BBQ, backyard movie night or sunny beach day will be complete with frosty smoothie flavors, fresh juice blends or even protein shake, baby food or salad dressing selections. Just pack ice cubes and fruit or frozen fruit to create smoothies on the go by blending everything together and pouring your favorite drink into the cup, jar or bottle of your choice.

We've shopped around for lots of portable blender options, from a stainless steel portable smoothie blender to a mini blender for a just-enough single-serve blender drink. Some of these compact blender options might put your traditional blender to shame. Below, check out ET Style team’s picks for the best portable blenders. And don't forget to shop other summer essentials here.

BlendJet Portable Blender Macy's BlendJet Portable Blender This portable blender is powerful enough to crush ice and compact enough to go anywhere. Use it to make smoothies, shakes, baby food or margaritas. It has a rechargeable battery and comes in seven bright, fun colors. Right now (through June 1), this cordless blender is 50% off. $20 (REGULARLY $40) Buy Now

NutriBullet GO Cordless Blender NutriBullet NutriBullet GO Cordless Blender The people who brought us the full-sized NutriBullet also make a portable NutriBullet GO Cordless blender. This single-serve, personal blender is small enough to fit in a go bag and charges via a USB cord to your computer or car charger. This handy mini blender is available in four colors. $30 Buy Now

PopBabies Personal Smoothie Blender Amazon PopBabies Personal Smoothie Blender This PopBabies blender has stainless steel blades and comes with a matching ice tray and funnel in four fun colors for summer. The compact blender can be recharged with a USB connector. The personal blender design allows you to drink straight from the blender itself. $31 (REGULARLY $50) Buy Now

Hamilton Beach Personal Blender Amazon Hamilton Beach Personal Blender Trusted kitchen appliance brand Hamilton Beach offers this 14oz personal blender. Blend and go with the machine-washable blender cup and lid. The 175-watt motor and stainless steel blades crush ice for a smooth, refreshing beverage every time. $16 (REGULARLY $18) Buy Now

