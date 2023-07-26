Sales & Deals

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Samsung has unveiled its next-generation smartphones with folding screens, including the new Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5. Following this morning's Galaxy Unpacked event, pre-orders are now available for all the latest devices. The phones don't hit stores until August 11, but Amazon is offering the best pre-order deals right now.

Right now, Amazon is offering a free $200 Amazon gift card when you preorder your Galaxy Z Fold 5. Plus, you'll also get a free storage upgrade from 256GB to 512GB. With a massive 7.6" screen and Dual-App Viewing, you can do more with more screen. Drag and drop photos into a text message, shop two sites side by side, or stream videos on the go while checking your feed.

Purchase the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 now and get a free storage upgrade to 512GB along with a $200 Amazon gift card.

The best Galaxy Z Flip 5 pre-order deal gets you a free upgrade to 512GB of storage and a $150 Amazon gift card. The front AMOLED cover display of the Z Flip 5 is now 3.4 inches, a significant increase from the Flip 4's 1.9-inch outer display. You can choose between four different color options: Lavender, Cream, Graphite, and Mint.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Purchase the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 now with a free storage upgrade to 512GB along with a $150 Amazon gift card.

Compared with its predecessor, the water-resistant Z Flip 5 is thinner, lighter and has a faster Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. That means better performance on the newest flip phone in town. 

These limited-time pre-order offers are the best ways to save on the newest foldable powerhouses. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 were unveiled on Wednesday alongside a new series of Tab S9 tablets and the Galaxy Watch 6. 

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

