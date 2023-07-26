Samsung has unveiled its next-generation smartphones with folding screens, including the new Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5. Following this morning's Galaxy Unpacked event, pre-orders are now available for all the latest devices. The phones don't hit stores until August 11, but Amazon is offering the best pre-order deals right now.

See Galaxy Pre-Order Deals

Right now, Amazon is offering a free $200 Amazon gift card when you preorder your Galaxy Z Fold 5. Plus, you'll also get a free storage upgrade from 256GB to 512GB. With a massive 7.6" screen and Dual-App Viewing, you can do more with more screen. Drag and drop photos into a text message, shop two sites side by side, or stream videos on the go while checking your feed.

The best Galaxy Z Flip 5 pre-order deal gets you a free upgrade to 512GB of storage and a $150 Amazon gift card. The front AMOLED cover display of the Z Flip 5 is now 3.4 inches, a significant increase from the Flip 4's 1.9-inch outer display. You can choose between four different color options: Lavender, Cream, Graphite, and Mint.

Compared with its predecessor, the water-resistant Z Flip 5 is thinner, lighter and has a faster Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. That means better performance on the newest flip phone in town.

These limited-time pre-order offers are the best ways to save on the newest foldable powerhouses. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 were unveiled on Wednesday alongside a new series of Tab S9 tablets and the Galaxy Watch 6.

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

