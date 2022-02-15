It's still winter and getting in shape for spring can be challenging when it's cold and snowy out. But all is not lost. There are tons of gym-quality equipment and gadgets you can use at home. If you're ready to prioritize health, fitness and organization, ET is here to help point you in the right direction. There's never been a better time for you to reconfigure your workout routine and figure out how you can improve your fitness in 2022.

In case you need a refresher on the benefits of regular exercise: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it can improve your brain health, help you manage your weight, reduce your risk of cardiovascular disease, strengthen your bones and muscles, and make you so much happier.

It's no wonder that despite all the life changes in the last two years, fitness has become even more of a mainstay. Since the pandemic, many people opted to stay home and get creative with their in-home workouts creating their own version of a gym at home, making fitness even more accessible. The perfect home gym setup means you no longer have to pay for a gym membership or a personal trainer -- all you need is the right workout equipment.

Presidents' Day is the perfect time to build out your home gym (or to get great gifts for the fitness-minded people in your life!), so you can have everything you need to set yourself up for success.

No matter what your fitness goals are for spring and summer, your tools of choice will vary depending on your fitness level and fitness goals. Want to tone up or build muscle? Grab a set of dumbbells and get into a strength-training routine. Trying to lose weight? You might prefer to burn calories with cardio equipment like a treadmill or stationary bike.

Whether you're setting up shop in your garage, your living room or your bedroom -- hey, whatever works! -- here's the home gym equipment you need to create your own killer indoor workout and crush your fitness goals.

Below, browse ET Style's picks for best home gym equipment you can buy online.

Tempo Studio Tempo Tempo Studio Bringing the fitness studio to you at home, the Tempo Studio features a 42" HD touchscreen and small 3-square feet footprint. The system comes with dumbbells, barbell, collars, plates, heart rate monitor, workout mat and recovery roller. For an additional $39 per month, the Tempo membership gives you personalized, AI-powered training with live and on-demand classes, including rep counting, weight recommendations and feedback on form. $2,495 Buy Now

URBNFit Exercise Ball Amazon URBNFit Exercise Ball Another affordable and versatile home gym staple, the exercise ball -- also called a Swiss ball -- is your ticket to a stronger core and booty. (This one comes with an air pump for quick and easy setup.) Try it with single leg bridges, pushups, pikes and more. $27 Buy Now

The Mirror Mirror The Mirror Not able to use your gym membership or hire a personal trainer right now? The Mirror -- now owned by lululemon -- is a full-length, interactive mirror that streams all kinds of live and on-demand workouts (barre, yoga, boot camp) taught by world-class fitness instructors. Everything displays right on the LCD screen and it tracks your progress through a heart rate monitor and smart app (or Apple Watch). $1,495 Buy Now

Amazon Basics Neoprene Coated Dumbbell Hand Weight Set Amazon Amazon Basics Neoprene Coated Dumbbell Hand Weight Set Free weights are a no-brainer for any home gym, especially ones that won’t take up tons of space. Sculpt and strengthen with this set of 2-, 3- and 5-pound dumbbells. From curls and lateral raises to adding weight to your normal cardio, you can work multiple muscle groups and get a seriously good sweat with these guys. $34 Buy Now

VIGBODY Exercise Bike Amazon VIGBODY Exercise Bike The VIGBODY Exercise Bike is an indoor cycling bike with a heavy-duty bidirectional flywheel. This adjustable stationary bike boats a two-way adjustable non-slip handlebar and four-way adjustable padded seat for superior comfort. Save an extra $40 with the coupon, while supplies last. $250 Buy Now

Weider Platinum Standard Bench Amazon Weider Platinum Standard Bench This Weider weight bench is compatible with 6.5-foot standard barbells and 1” standard weight plates. This bench has four bench positions: two levels of incline, flat or decline positions to execute a variety of strength-building exercises. $119 Buy Now

GoZone Adjustable Ankle or Wrist Weights Walmart GoZone Adjustable Ankle or Wrist Weights If you haven't taken a page from J.Lo's workout bible yet, you can get a lot more from your workouts with wearable weights. These 5-pound ankle weights add resistance while walking, dancing and other exercises to sculpt and strengthen your legs. $17 Buy Now

SoulCycle At-Home Bike SoulCycle SoulCycle At-Home Bike Join live classes offered daily or search through SoulCycle’s library of on-demand cycling and sculpt classes based on time, intensity, music genre and instructor. The “free ride” feature even allows you do your own thing while listening to music, streaming your favorite shows, or exploring a new city. $2,500 $1,900 Buy Now

Yes4All Adjustable Dumbbells Amazon Yes4All Adjustable Dumbbells An adjustable dumbbell set is great workout gear for small spaces. This set has more than 10,000 5-star reviews on Amazon. $100 $91 Buy Now

Ergatta The Ergatta Rower Ergatta Ergatta The Ergatta Rower Handmade with American cherrywood, this rower is both durable and beautiful. Ergatta uses a chamber with real water for smooth resistance. It's also nearly silent and easy to store vertically with wheels. A serious cardio machine, this rower has an HD touchscreen to access Ergatta's gaming-inspired program with the membership ($29 per month). The fitness content ranges from competitions and group challenges to races, goal-based training and interval workouts. A personal dashboard tracks your progress, and the rower is compatible with your Strava account, heart rate monitor, headphones and speakers. $2,199 Buy Now

Black Mountain Products Resistance Loop Bands Set of Three Walmart Black Mountain Products Resistance Loop Bands Set of Three Resistance bands are a small but mighty form of home gym equipment. This set of three loop bands ranges from light to heavy, meaning you can get a solid full-body workout no matter your current fitness level or the size of your garage gym. It comes with a starter guide and carrying bag. Great resistance training exercises include bicep curls, shoulder presses, fire hydrants (for glutes and hamstrings) and side plank leg lifts (for obliques and glutes). $30 $14 Buy Now

Harbinger Multi-Gym Pro Dick's Sporting Goods Harbinger Multi-Gym Pro Even if you have a small space, you can still get a powerful workout in your home gym. This piece of exercise equipment is sturdy, portable, easy to install and extremely versatile -- use it as a doorway pull-up bar or for sit-ups, pushups and dips. $50 Buy Now

MyxFitness The Myx Plus MyxFitness MyxFitness The Myx Plus The Myx Plus is more than just a stationary bike -- it's a complete fitness system that comes with everything you need for a full body workout. That includes the durable but compact Myx stationary bike (which has a handy swiveling touch screen), exercise and stabilizing mats, a six-piece weight set, a kettlebell, a foam roller, a resistance band and a heart rate monitor. The Myx membership, which is an additional $29 per month, gives you unlimited access to hundreds of workouts, world class coaches, progress tracking and heart rate monitoring and reporting. Seriously, what more could you need for a home studio? $1,599 Buy Now

Bowflex Max Trainer M6 Bowflex Bowflex Max Trainer M6 The bestselling Bowflex Max Trainer M6 is an advanced elliptical with 16 levels of resistance, large console, burn rate display, heart rate monitor and magnetic media rack for tablet or smartphone. Get a free two-month trial of the Bowflex JRNY App ($19.99 per month regularly) to access custom workouts, trainer-led videos, virtual coaching, fitness assessments, personal goal tracking and visual destinations. You can also stream entertainment and listen to curated playlists. Right now, you can save $150 and get a free mat and free shipping. $1,499 Buy Now

Yes4All Slam Balls Amazon Yes4All Slam Balls If you're considering adding a medicine ball to your strength training, these highly rated slam balls come in a wide range of weight. $30 Buy Now

Echelon Connect Bike EX-3 Echelon Echelon Connect Bike EX-3 An alternative to spinning classes (and the famously pricey Peloton), the Echelon Connect Bike EX-3 allows you to follow along with streaming classes on your tablet for an intense home workout -- or just ride freestyle. $1,200 $800 Buy Now

Bosu Balance Trainer, 65cm "The Original" Amazon Bosu Balance Trainer, 65cm "The Original" The Bosu Balance Trainer has inspired tons of similar fitness products, but we love the original. Through various challenging exercises you can improve your strength, balance, flexibility and muscle tone. This is a great piece of home gym equipment to use while streaming your favorite shows. $166 Buy Now

Hydrow Rower Hydrow Hydrow Rower Home gyms get an instant upgrade with the Hydrow -- an authentic rowing workout experience. This smooth and quiet ergonomic design features a 22″ HD sweat- and dust-resistant touch screen that projects instructions, music and sounds of the water. Buy now and enjoy free shipping. Membership is sold separately. $2,295 Buy Now

Gaiam Restore Foam Roller with Self-Guided Exercise Illustrations Target Gaiam Restore Foam Roller with Self-Guided Exercise Illustrations You’ve probably heard that you should you use a foam roller before and after your workout in order to relieve muscle soreness, stiffness and tightness for a quicker recovery. But even if you’re not regularly working out, this piece of fitness equipment can boost your circulation and flexibility. This 12-inch foam roller has a textured, non-slip surface and illustrates the most common stretching exercises to do with a foam roller. $25 Buy Now

Everlast 9' Speed Rope Target Everlast 9' Speed Rope A throwback activity -- and great workout -- that never gets old. This jump rope has an adjustable length, so it’s good for any height, and molded handles for a secure comfort while you hop, skip and jump. $11 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Winter Olympics 2022 Gear to Cheer on Team USA

This Nike Workout Sale Takes Up to 40% Off Thousands of Styles

Best Treadmill, Exercise Bike and Elliptical Deals for Home Workouts

The Peloton x Adidas Collection Is Here to Help You Work Out in Style

The Best Cold-Weather Workout Clothes and Fitness Gear for Winter

The Best Celeb Workout Classes to Up Your At-Home Fitness Game in 2022