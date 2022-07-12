From tech to beauty products, there are a ton of deals at Amazon Prime Day 2022. The massive two-day shopping event is here and if you're on a mission to find the perfect device to relieve muscle soreness or just want to relax your body, you won't want to scroll past Amazon's latest deal on this deep tissue massage gun.

During Amazon Prime Day 2022, this top-rated massage gun is a super affordable way to treat yourself to some much-needed relaxation after work or after a long day in the summer heat.

Equipped with 7 different speeds and 12 massage heads, the Dacorm Massage Gum seamlessly relaxes tense muscles. With a 4.8-star rating and over 8,000 reviews, this Amazon best-seller isn't overhyped by any means — because the reviews speak for themselves.

One Amazon reviewer says, "This massage gun works really nice, there is a lot of accessories for different parts of the body; I noticed the pain had been reduced significantly after a few days of using the massage gun."

Ahead, shop ET's favorite massage gun and devices at unbeatable prices.

Best Amazon Prime Day Massage Gun & Devices Deals

Toloco Massage Gun Amazon Toloco Massage Gun Toloco's upgraded muscle massage gun boasts a number of different, targeted benefits — including the ability to promote blood circulation and relieve lactic acid. $120 $70 Buy Now

Vybe Premium Muscle Massage Gun Amazon Vybe Premium Muscle Massage Gun Perfect for athletes at every level, this percussive deep tissue massage gun has 5 adjustable levels of vibration up to 3200 rpm designed to break apart knots, help relieve pain, improve performance, and enhance recovery. It also runs for up to four hours on a single charge. $230 $100 Buy Now

Theragun Elite Amazon Theragun Elite Treat yourself to the Theragun Elite massage gun -- a favorite among athletes for its powerful deep muscle treatment. $399 $299 Buy Now

Aerlang Massage Gun Amazon Aerlang Massage Gun If you've been thinking of investing a quality, body massage therapy gun, now might just be the perfect time — this top-rated tool is now on sale. $80 $35 Buy Now

