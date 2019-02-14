Prince Philip Will Not Be Prosecuted in January Car Accident

Prince Philip is cleared following his January car accident.

The Crown Prosecution Services announced on Thursday that they had “carefully reviewed material submitted by the police” in relation to the accident, and “We have decided that it would not be in the public interest to prosecute.”

This comes after the Duke of Edinburgh voluntarily surrendered his driver’s license over the weekend at the age of 97.

The CPS noted that the surrender was considered in their decision.

“We took into account all of the circumstances in this case, including the level of culpability, the age of the driver and the surrender of the driving license,” they noted in a release.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement, “The Duke of Edinburgh respects the decision of the Crown Prosecution Service.”

Philip was driving a Range Rover on Jan. 17 when his vehicle and a Kia collided near the Sandringham Estate. Philip, the driver of the Kia, and a small child passenger were uninjured in the crash, though another passenger in the Kia, Emma Fairweather, suffered a broken arm.

The Duke retired from public duties in 2017 at the age of 96.

