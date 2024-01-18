Prince William is checking up on his wife, Kate Middleton, as she recovers in the hospital. The 42-year-old Princess of Wales is expected to be in The London Clinic for the next 10 to 14 days as she recovers from what Kensington Palace called a "planned abdominal surgery."

On Thursday, William was seen driving with several members of his security to visit his wife in the hospital, and he appeared solemn behind the wheel of the car.

A day prior, Kensington Palace released a statement, sharing that Middleton was admitted to The London Clinic for surgery on Tuesday.

"The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days, before returning home to continue her recovery," the statement read. "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

ET understands that the undisclosed issue was non-cancerous.

A source also told ET that Prince William has canceled several engagements to be at his wife's side.

The palace has not clarified the exact reasoning behind Middleton's surgery or hospitalization, noting that the princess plans to keep those details private. The palace also noted that it will only provide details on Middleton's medical condition moving forward if the information is "significant."

Hours after Middleton's announcement, William's father, King Charles III, also announced via Buckingham Palace that he too has been hospitalized for treatment for an enlarged prostate.

"They're not going to give any running commentary on Princess Catherine's health, but I think it's worth pointing out that it's quite unusual that we've been given so much information, and this is a breach of real royal protocol. It is unusual," royal expert Katie Nicholl tells ET. "I suspect this is to quash any speculation and, of course, there are going to be wild rumors circulating all over social media. And I think this is the palace's way of trying to control some of that narrative."

Nicholl notes that the lengthy recovery time for Middleton indicates that the procedure has been "a serious operation."

William and Kate are parents to 10-year-old Prince George, 8-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 5-year-old Prince Louis. The family of five was last spotted out together on Christmas Day, attending a service at Sandringham Church.

