'Queer Eye' Season 8: Watch the Trailer for Bobby Berk's Final Season 

Clear your schedule and prepare to replenish your tissue stock, as the Fab Five from Queer Eye are set to return with another heartwarming season on Jan. 24.

The beloved Fab Five, comprised of Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness and Bobby Berk, will be back for season 8, and the setting remains the vibrant city of New Orleans.

In the newly released trailer by Netflix, viewers get a glimpse of what to expect in the upcoming season. The Fab Five are on a mission to spread love, fashion, and positivity.

Highlights include attempts to help a former nun find love, a makeover for a Kiss superfan, and assisting a couple in rediscovering the flame of love. The trailer promises a rollercoaster of emotions, laughter, and tears as the Fab Five navigate through touching and relatable stories.

The trailer comes with added excitement, as the Emmy Award-winning series has already been renewed for a ninth season. However, season 9 will see the Fab Five embarking on a new adventure -- trading the Louisiana vibes for the dazzling lights of Las Vegas.

As fans gear up for another round of life-changing transformations, there's a bittersweet element to this season. After six remarkable years of uplifting moments and impactful changes, season 8 marks Berk's farewell from the Fab Five. The interior design expert has been an integral part of the team, contributing his expertise and heartfelt connection to the show's participants.

Berk's departure adds an extra layer of emotion to the season, making it a must-watch for fans who have followed his journey and admired his contributions to the show's success.

Season 8 of Queer Eye premieres Jan. 24 on Netflix.

