R. Kelly isn't lying low following allegations of abuse by multiple women.

On Tuesday, the 52-year-old singer announced a new tour in Australia, New Zealand and Sri Lanka, tweeting a poster for the upcoming tour.

"Flamingo Dreamz presents R. Kelly The King of R&B," the poster reads. "Coming soon to Australia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka."

🚨 NEW TOUR ALERT 🚨 Australia | New Zealand | Sri Lanka see y’all soon! 👑 pic.twitter.com/m4PGFeIG4v — R. Kelly (@rkelly) February 5, 2019

The tour follows the release of Surviving R. Kelly in January, a six-part Lifetime documentary series which shared the stories of multiple women who allege to have suffered abuse at the hands of Kelly. He has denied all claims of misconduct.

His lawyer, Steven Greenberg, also spoke out about the allegations last month during an appearance on CBS This Morning, calling the documentary a "hit piece" and stating that "there's absolutely no evidence [that] what [the accusers are] saying is true."

Kelly has performed since the documentary aired, singing on his birthday at a packed nightclub in Chicago, Illinois, on Jan. 8.

"Y'all motherf**kers don't know," he said in one video taken by a fan. "It's my motherf**king birthday and I don't give a f**k what's going on tonight."

According to multiple reports, Kelly is now no longer working with Sony Music. His reported departure last month from Sony follows the #MuteRKelly movement, which included protests outside the Sony building and artists like Lady Gaga, John Legend, Chance the Rapper and more speaking out against his alleged behavior.

