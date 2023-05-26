Raquel Leviss' family is in communication with the FBI. ET confirms that the Vanderpump Rules star's loved ones have contacted the FBI due to death threats against the 28-year-old amid the fallout from her affair with Tom Sandoval.

"Thankfully, Raquel has not seen any of these messages as she's been seeking help at a mental health treatment facility and hasn't looked at her phone, social media or the internet in over a month," a source tells ET.

While Leviss hasn't seen the specific messages, she is aware of the death threats against her, according to another source. "Out of concern for safety, Raquel and the treatment facility were informed of the threats," the second source says.

TMZ, who was first to report the FBI news, says messages to Leviss include people threatening to "tear you limb from limb" and "dump the body."

ET has reached out to Bravo for comment.

Last month, ET exclusively reported that Leviss had checked into a mental health treatment facility after her affair with Sandoval, amid his nine-year-long romance with Ariana Madix, became public.

"Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling," Leviss' rep told ET.

Shortly thereafter, a source told ET that "Tom and Raquel broke up" in the wake of their cheating scandal. However, Madix has expressed doubt about the breakup, claiming that Leviss has continued to send letters to the house she and Sandoval still live in together.

Not long after the split news broke, rumors that Leviss was pregnant with Sandoval's child began to swirl. Multiple sources, however, told ET that "Raquel is not pregnant."

"People need to stop listening to unknown people on social media. Raquel has been away seeking help at a mental health treatment facility, not in hiding," one source said, with a second adding, "Rumors need to stop so everyone can heal and move forward."

