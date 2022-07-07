Ray-Ban Sunglasses are on Sale Now Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022

Summer is officially here and many of us are gearing up for the sunny days ahead outdoors. If you're daydreaming about a sunnier destination, you may want to pick up some new shades for your next vacation. Before Amazon Prime Day 2022 officially starts on July 12, there are over 100 can't-miss deals on Ray-Ban sunglasses that are up to 60% off.

The eyewear brand launched in the 1930s and has become a summer staple accessory for influencers and celebrities alike. Having a pair of Ray-Ban sunnies in the mix is key for a stylish summer season and right now, you can even pick a pair of select Ray-Ban sunglasses for under $100. Bonus: Amazon Prime wardrobe shoppers can try select shades for free for seven days to make sure they're the right fit.

Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022, you can also find deals on celeb-loved sunglasses like the versatile Ray-Ban Wayfarer. Before you pick the frames that complement your face and summer style, you can unlock free 2-day shipping with an Amazon Prime membership. A 30-day free trial will also allow you to take advantage of all the Prime Day discounts.

Amazon's Best Ray-Ban Deals

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Amazon Deals on Designer Sunglasses Ahead of Prime Day 2022

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Preview 2022: Everything You Need to Know

Early Prime Day Deals on Kate Spade Purses, Wallets, Sunglasses & More

The 14 Most Stylish Sunglasses Under $50 to Shop for Summer

10 Celeb-Loved Sunglasses for Summer 2022: J.Lo, Hailey Bieber & More

Samsung Smartphone Deals: Save Up to $1,000 on The Galaxy S22 Ultra

Khloé Kardashian's Running Shoes Are On Sale Ahead of Prime Day

The 40 Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals Worth Shopping Before July 12