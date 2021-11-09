Shopping

Reebok Is Having Two Sales At The Same Time: Save Up to 50% on Shoes, Leggings, and Jackets

By Amy Lee‍
Fitness enthusiasts, rejoice! Reebok is having two sales at the same time. First, get 30% off sitewide and then 50% off clearance, both with code FAM at checkout. 

At the Reebok Friends & Family sale, you'll find great deals on footwear and apparel including men's shoes, women's shoes, kids' shoes and workout clothes. Shipping is free with a Reebok Membership, which is also free to sign up for, or on orders over $75 and you have a 30 day window to return items you need to.

Plus, Reebok face masks are only $30 for a pack of three.

Ahead, shop Reebok Classic sneakers, running shoes, sports clothing and more by browsing through ET Style's top picks from Reebok. Don't forget to use the coupon code FAM at checkout! 

Classics Big Logo T-Shirt
Classics Big Logo T-Shirt
Reebok
Classics Big Logo T-Shirt
Perfectly boxy and great for fall layering.
$35$12
Nanoflex TR Men's Training Shoes in Army Green
Nanoflex TR Men's Training Shoes
Reebok
Nanoflex TR Men's Training Shoes in Army Green
A fall essential sneaker.
$90$63
Studio Pants
Studio Pants
Reebok
Studio Pants
Perfect for pulling off the effortlessly cool look.
$60$42
Princess Women's Shoes White
Reebok
Reebok Princess Women's Shoes White
Reebok
Princess Women's Shoes White
Reebok
These classic Reebok Princess Women's Shoes are still the rage and uber in style so many years later.
$50$38
Training Essentials Backpack Medium
Reebok
Reebok Training Essentials Backpack Medium
Reebok
Training Essentials Backpack Medium
Reebok
This Reebok Training Essentials Backpack Medium is perfect in pixel pink.
$35$30
Flashfilm Train 2 Women's Training Shoes
Flashfilm Train 2 Women's Training Shoes
Reebok
Flashfilm Train 2 Women's Training Shoes
These shoes feature responsive cushioning for all-day performance and comfort.
$80$56
Lux High-Rise Leggings in Dark Orchid
Lux High-Rise Leggings
Reebok
Lux High-Rise Leggings in Dark Orchid
Add a little color to your workout. 
$65$29
Reebok HIIT Shoes
Reebok HIIT Shoes.png
Reebok
Reebok HIIT Shoes
These versatile shoes are perfect for high intensity workouts. 
$90$63

