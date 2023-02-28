Marking the end of a four-year partnership in December, Reebok and Cardi B released their fifth and final collection of footwear and apparel from the Reebok x Cardi B collection. Featuring shoes, jackets, shorts, bodysuits and leggings in an expanded color palette, the collection, titled “Let Me Be…Next Level Energy,” is 50% off during Reebok's Winter Sale.

Shop Reebok x Cardi B

The Club C Cardi V2 is an exaggerated iteration of the original Club C Cardi, which debuted back in 2020. Apparel-wise, Reebok and Cardi also released a mixture of sports and loungewear. The collection has a range of sizes from 2XS to 4X. Even better, the entire collection is on sale now.

Now through Tuesday, March 7, Reebok is offering 50% off the brand's winter collection with code RETAILTHERAPY. The Reebok deals also include sale styles for even bigger discounts. Whether you're looking for a casual everyday sneaker, lightweight workout shoe or the perfect pair to pack for your spring break getaway, you'll be sure to find great deals on best-selling Reebok styles, including vintage-inspired designs.

Shop the Reebok Sale

Spring is officially less than a month away and now is the perfect time to upgrade your activewear and everyday wardrobe with a stylish sneaker to jump into the new season. Reebok's workout gear and classic sneakers have become a go-to among celebs from Ariana Grande and Katie Holmes to Jennifer Lawrence and Gigi Hadid. Ahead, shop our favorite finds from Reebok's Winter Sale to stay active this spring before the sale ends.

DreamBlend Zip-Up Hoodie Reebok DreamBlend Zip-Up Hoodie Made of super-soft DreamBlend Cotton with built-in stretch and Speedwick fabric, this hoodie keeps you moving freely while staying cool and dry. $95 $47 WITH CODE RETAILTHERAPY Shop Now

Classics Franchise Track Jacket Reebok Classics Franchise Track Jacket A retro track jacket reimagined, this versatile staple is perfect for hitting the gym, running errands, or days in the park this spring. $75 $35 WITH CODE RETAILTHERAPY Shop Now

Running Woven Wind Jacket Reebok Running Woven Wind Jacket The running jacket's Speedwick fabric and a durable water-repellent finish help you stay dry as you keep pace with the elements. Stash your small stuff in the side pockets and go. $65 $33 WITH CODE RETAILTHERAPY Shop Now

