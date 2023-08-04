With the new school year on the horizon, your wardrobe may be in desperate need of a refresh. Lucky for you, Reebok’s Back-to-School Sale is here with unbeatable deals on activewear and sneakers for the upcoming season. Whether you're heading back to college or sending your little one off this fall, there's something for every type of student at Reebok's sale.

Shop the Reebok Sale

Right now, Reebok is offering 40% off full-price athletic gear and sneaker styles that rarely get marked down. During the Reebok Back-to-School event, you can also score up to 50% off sale items, including best-selling styles and vintage-inspired designs. Enter code BACKTOSCHOOL at checkout to snag discounts on everyday apparel, shoes, accessories, and more.

Reebok's workout gear and classic sneakers have become a go-to among celebs from Ariana Grande and Katie Holmes to Jennifer Lawrence, Cardi B and Gigi Hadid. Back-to-school season is around the corner and now is the perfect time to upgrade your everyday wardrobe with stylish activewear and sneakers to jump into the new school year. Ahead, check out our favorite finds from the Reebok sale.

Lux Oversized Hoodie Reebok Lux Oversized Hoodie Stay cozy on cool fall days with this Lux Oversized Hoodie in purple oasis. $65 $27 WITH CODE BACKTOSCHOOL Shop Now

Workout Ready Track Pant Reebok Workout Ready Track Pant Soft against the skin and smooth on the outside, these men's slim-fit track pants are built for all-purpose training. Reebok's style is cool enough to wear during workouts, but also warm enough for walks to school on colder mornings. $45 $27 WITH CODE BACKTOSCHOOL Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Save Up to 70% On Back-to-School Shoes from Allbirds This Weekend

J. Crew Back-to-School Sale: Save 30% on Kids' Fall Fashion Essentials

The 15 Best Back-to-School Clothes Sales for Students of All Ages

Coach’s Back-to-School Styles Are Here: Shop New Styles for Fall

Go Back to School for Less With Sam's Club

Save 25% On Converse Sneakers to Wear Back to School & All Year-Round

Calpak Back-to-School Sale: Save on Backpacks, Laptop Bags and More

Save Up to 50% On Corkcicle's Insulated Water Bottles and Lunch Boxes

Back to School Supplies: Shop School Essentials All Below $100

The Best Calculators, Pencils and Other Class Essentials to Shop Now