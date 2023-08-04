Sales & Deals

Reebok's Back-to-School Sale Is Here: Save Up to 50% On Sneakers, Activewear and More

By ETonline Staff
Reebok Club C
Reebok

With the new school year on the horizon, your wardrobe may be in desperate need of a refresh. Lucky for you, Reebok’s Back-to-School Sale is here with unbeatable deals on activewear and sneakers for the upcoming season. Whether you're heading back to college or sending your little one off this fall, there's something for every type of student at Reebok's sale.

Right now, Reebok is offering 40% off full-price athletic gear and sneaker styles that rarely get marked down. During the Reebok Back-to-School event, you can also score up to 50% off sale items, including best-selling styles and vintage-inspired designs. Enter code BACKTOSCHOOL at checkout to snag discounts on everyday apparel, shoes, accessories, and more. 

Reebok's workout gear and classic sneakers have become a go-to among celebs from Ariana Grande and Katie Holmes to Jennifer Lawrence, Cardi B and Gigi Hadid. Back-to-school season is around the corner and now is the perfect time to upgrade your everyday wardrobe with stylish activewear and sneakers to jump into the new school year. Ahead, check out our favorite finds from the Reebok sale.

DailyFit DMX 2.5 Women's Shoes
DailyFit DMX 2.5
Reebok
DailyFit DMX 2.5 Women's Shoes

These Reebok sneakers have faux laces and are easy shoes to slip on and off. Get yourself some of the best comfy walking shoes.

$80$37
WITH CODE BACKTOSCHOOL
Reebok Road Supreme 4 Shoes - Preschool
Reebok Road Supreme 4 Shoes - Preschool
Reebok
Reebok Road Supreme 4 Shoes - Preschool

Looking for the perfect pair of sneakers for your little one to wear this school year? Reebok's Road Supreme 4 shoes feature EVA midsole cushions for all-day comfort.

$55$33
WITH CODE BACKTOSCHOOL
Flexagon Force 4 Men's Training Shoes
Flexagon Force 4 Men's Training Shoes
Reebok
Flexagon Force 4 Men's Training Shoes

The FuelFoam midsole cushions lunges and jumps, making them a great option for walks, workouts and more. 

$70$42
WITH CODE BACKTOSCHOOL
Lux High-Waisted Tights
Lux High-Waisted Tights
Reebok
Lux High-Waisted Tights

These versatile leggings feature a high-rise waistband that hugs you in for a secure fit.

$65$27
WITH CODE BACKTOSCHOOL
Reebok Lite Plus 3 Women's Shoes
Reebok Lite Plus 3 Women's Shoes
Reebok
Reebok Lite Plus 3 Women's Shoes

If you're in the market for a new running sneaker to wear this school year, the Reebok Lite Plus 3 shoe offers a stylish look and comfortable feel.

$65$39
WITH CODE BACKTOSCHOOL
Men's Training Tech T-Shirt
Training Tech T-Shirt
Reebok
Men's Training Tech T-Shirt

This simple training T-shirt can be paired with shorts or sweatpants for a casual look.

$25$15
WITH CODE BACKTOSCHOOL
Lux Oversized Hoodie
Lux Oversized Hoodie
Reebok
Lux Oversized Hoodie

Stay cozy on cool fall days with this Lux Oversized Hoodie in purple oasis. 

$65$27
WITH CODE BACKTOSCHOOL
F/S Hi Shoes
F/S Hi Women's Shoes
Reebok
F/S Hi Shoes

There's nothing more iconic than getting some Reeboks with the straps.

$90$42
WITH CODE BACKTOSCHOOL
Reebok Flexagon Energy 3 Shoes - Preschool
Reebok Flexagon Energy 3 Shoes - Preschool
Reebok
Reebok Flexagon Energy 3 Shoes - Preschool

Step into the 2023 school year with these Flexagon Energy 3 Shoes. EVA foam givea your kid the cushion they need for running, jumping, walking and more.

$50$30
WITH CODE BACKTOSCHOOL
Workout Ready Track Pant
Workout Ready Track Pant
Reebok
Workout Ready Track Pant

Soft against the skin and smooth on the outside, these men's slim-fit track pants are built for all-purpose training. Reebok's style is cool enough to wear during workouts, but also warm enough for walks to school on colder mornings.

$45$27
WITH CODE BACKTOSCHOOL

