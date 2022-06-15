Fitness enthusiasts, rejoice! Reebok is having a great Father's Day and Graduation sale. Celebrate dads and grads with 35% off full price and 50% off sale items. Use code DADGRAD at checkout.

At the Reebok Friends & Family sale, you'll find great deals on footwear and apparel including men's shoes, women's shoes, kids' shoes and workout clothes. Shipping is free with a Reebok Membership, which is also free to sign up for, or on orders over $75 and you have a 30 day window to return items you need to.

Plus, Reebok face masks are only $30 for a pack of three.

Ahead, shop Reebok Classic sneakers, running shoes, sports clothing and more by browsing through ET Style's top picks from Reebok.

RELATED CONTENT:

The 19 Best First Father's Day Gifts for New Dads

The 25 Best 'Star Wars' Father's Day Gift Ideas Dad Will Love

15 Last-Minute Father's Day Gifts That Will Still Arrive on Time

Save $450 on The Mirror Smart Home Gym from Lululemon

The 18 Best Walking Shoes for Women

Halle Berry's Second Sweaty Betty Collection Is Here

Amazon's Holiday Sale: the Best Deals on Sneakers

Best Face Masks for Exercising -- Reebok, Under Armour and More

Cardi B's New Reebok Gold Sneakers Are Now Available to Shop