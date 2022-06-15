Shopping

Reebok's Father’s Day Sale Is Here: Get Up to 50% Off Gifts for Dads and Grads

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Fitness enthusiasts, rejoice! Reebok is having a great Father's Day and Graduation sale. Celebrate dads and grads with 35% off full price and 50% off sale items. Use code DADGRAD at checkout.

At the Reebok Friends & Family sale, you'll find great deals on footwear and apparel including men's shoes, women's shoes, kids' shoes and workout clothes. Shipping is free with a Reebok Membership, which is also free to sign up for, or on orders over $75 and you have a 30 day window to return items you need to.

Plus, Reebok face masks are only $30 for a pack of three.

Ahead, shop Reebok Classic sneakers, running shoes, sports clothing and more by browsing through ET Style's top picks from Reebok. 

Classics Big Logo T-Shirt
Reebok
Classics Big Logo T-Shirt

Perfectly boxy and great for fall layering.

$35$25
Studio Pants
Reebok
Studio Pants

Perfect for pulling off the effortlessly cool look.

$60$45
Training Essentials Backpack Medium
Reebok
Reebok Training Essentials Backpack Medium
Reebok
Training Essentials Backpack Medium
Reebok

This Reebok Training Essentials Backpack Medium is perfect in pixel pink.

$35$30
Lux High-Rise Leggings in Dark Orchid
Lux High-Rise Leggings
Reebok
Lux High-Rise Leggings in Dark Orchid

Add a little color to your workout. 

$65$55

