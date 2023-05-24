Shopping

Reebok's Memorial Day Sale Came Just in Time to Upgrade Your Activewear: Shop the Best Deals Now

By ETonline Staff‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
With summer almost here your workout wardrobe is in desperate need of a refresh. Lucky for you, Reebok’s Memorial Day Sale is here to update your activewear for the new season. Whether you are in search of the perfect look for your next gym visit, everyday athletic gear, or loungewear essentials, there’s something for every type of person in this Reebok sale. 

Shop the Reebok Sale

Now through Wednesday, May 31, Reebok is offering up to 50% off full-price men’s and women’s athletic gear and discounts on sneaker styles that rarely get marked down. Enter code MEMORIALDAY at checkout to snag the discounts on new apparel, shoes, accessories, and more. The Reebok deals include every best-selling Reebok styles, including vintage-inspired designs. 

Reebok's workout gear and classic sneakers have become a go-to among celebs from Ariana Grande and Katie Holmes to Jennifer Lawrence, Cardi B and Gigi Hadid. Summer is around the corner and now is the perfect time to upgrade your activewear and everyday wardrobe with a stylish sneaker to jump into sunnier days. Ahead, check out our favorite finds from Reebok's Memorial Day sale.

F/S Hi Shoes
F/S Hi Women's Shoes
Reebok
F/S Hi Shoes

There's nothing more iconic than getting some Reeboks with the straps.

$90$75
Club C 85 Vintage
Club C 85 Vintage
Reebok
Club C 85 Vintage

Retro white sneakers are a summer staple for your wardrobe.

$90$72
WITH CODE MEMORIALDAY
Reebok Classics Slim Cotton Dress
Reebok Classics Slim Cotton Dress
Reebok
Reebok Classics Slim Cotton Dress

Feel chic during any workout or busy day in this stretchy cotton dress with built-in shorts.

$55$44
WITH CODE MEMORIALDAY
Classic Leather Shoes
Classic Leather Shoes
Reebok
Classic Leather Shoes

These classic shoes with lightweight cushions have a molded EVA midsole for extra comfort and durability.

$85$65
Reebok Nano X2 Training Shoes
Reebok Nano X2 Women's Training Shoes
Reebok
Reebok Nano X2 Training Shoes

These lightweight, breathable sneakers are the perfect gym shoes.

$135$90
Yoga Cotton Rib Pants
Yoga Cotton Rib Pants
Reebok
Yoga Cotton Rib Pants

These cotton rib yoga pants are sleek enough to wear at the office or post-yoga session.

$60$48
WITH CODE MEMORIALDAY
DailyFit DMX 2.5
DailyFit DMX 2.5
Reebok
DailyFit DMX 2.5

These Reebok sneakers have faux laces and are easy shoes to slip on and off. Get yourself some of the best comfy walking shoes.

$80$64
WITH CODE MEMORIALDAY
Reebok Lite Plus 3 Women's Shoes
Reebok Lite Plus 3 Women's Shoes
Reebok
Reebok Lite Plus 3 Women's Shoes

If you're in the market for a new running sneaker, the Reebok Lite Plus 3 shoe offers a stylish look and comfortable feel for your summer workouts. 

$65$52
WITH CODE MEMORIALDAY

