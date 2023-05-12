It’s that time of year again when Mom's workout wardrobe is in desperate need of a refresh. Lucky for you, Reebok’s Mother's Day Sale is here to update Mom's activewear for the new season. Whether you are in search of the perfect look for her next gym visit, everyday athletic gear, or loungewear essentials, there’s something for every type of mom in this Reebok sale.

Shop the Reebok Sale

Now through Monday, May 15, Reebok is offering 35% off full-price men’s and women’s athletic gear and an extra 35% off sale items. Enter code MOTHER at checkout to snag the discounts on new apparel, shoes, accessories, and more. The Reebok deals include every best-selling Reebok styles, including vintage-inspired designs.

Reebok's workout gear and classic sneakers have become a go-to among celebs from Ariana Grande and Katie Holmes to Jennifer Lawrence, Cardi B and Gigi Hadid. Summer is around the corner and now is the perfect time to upgrade Mom's activewear and everyday wardrobe with a stylish sneaker to jump into sunnier days. Ahead, check out our favorite finds from Reebok's sitewide sale that are perfect to gift mom this Mother's Day.

DailyFit DMX 2.5 Reebok DailyFit DMX 2.5 These Reebok sneakers have faux laces and are easy shoes to slip on and off. Gift mom with the best comfy walking shoes. $80 $52 WITH CODE MOTHER Shop Now

