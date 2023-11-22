Sales & Deals

REI's Black Friday Is Here: Save Up to 50% On Outdoor Gear from Patagonia, The North Face and More

REI Black Friday Deals 2023
By ETonline Staff
Published: 6:55 AM PST, November 22, 2023

Find great deals on the greatest gear at REI's Black Friday sale.

Breathing in that crisp winter air while exploring a new trail, park, and wilderness areas around us is a major mood booster. To get you geared up for the great outdoors, REI has you covered with holiday savings this Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

REI, the one-stop shop when it comes to all things outdoors, is offering massive Black Friday deals on best-selling items across every category. From warm jackets and boots to bikes and camping equipment, you can save up to 50% on major brands like Patagonia, The North Face, Stanley and Hoka.

Shop the REI Black Friday Deals

This Black Friday 2023, you can gear up for your winter trip or save on holiday gifts to get everyone outside at the REI sale. With nearly 7,000 top-rated products on sale, all the outdoor gear you need for any upcoming adventures is steeply discounted.

REI member or not, everyone can take advantage of the Black Friday discounts. Whether you're in the market for a new sleeping bag or hoping to save on a puffer jacket for the cooler months ahead, REI's holiday deals will make sure you are well-equipped before facing the freezing temps.

From camping gear to outdoor apparel like hiking boots and running shoes, shop all the best REI Black Friday deals for any upcoming outdoor activities.

Best REI Black Friday Deals

Patagonia Synchilla Marsupial Fleece Pullover - Women's

Patagonia Synchilla Marsupial Fleece Pullover - Women's
REI

Patagonia Synchilla Marsupial Fleece Pullover - Women's

A fleece pullover is the perfect, easygoing layer all season long.

$129 $97

Shop Now

Salomon X Ultra 4 Mid GORE-TEX Hiking Boots - Men's

Salomon X Ultra 4 Mid GORE-TEX Hiking Boots - Men's
REI

Salomon X Ultra 4 Mid GORE-TEX Hiking Boots - Men's

Power through uphills and descents in any weather with Salomon's hiking boots. They give you the stability and grip you need, plus a higher cut for extra ankle support.

$175 $131

Shop Now

REI Co-op 650 Down Jacket - Women's

REI Co-op 650 Down Jacket - Women's
REI

REI Co-op 650 Down Jacket - Women's

Windproof and water-resistant, this REI Co-op jacket is built for chilly walks, crisp air and crunchy leaves​​​​​​​.

$129 $77

Shop Now

REI Co-op Magma 850 Down Hoodie - Men's

REI Co-op Magma 850 Down Hoodie - Men's
REI

REI Co-op Magma 850 Down Hoodie - Men's

Get 50% off REI's warmest, lightest down hoodie — a packable companion for your winter adventures.

$249 $125

Shop Now

REI Co-op Magma 850 Down Hoodie - Women's

REI Co-op Magma 850 Down Hoodie - Women's
REI

REI Co-op Magma 850 Down Hoodie - Women's

You can pack this hoodie into its own left-hand pocket for storage.

$249 $125

Shop Now

adidas Ultraboost Light Road-Running Shoes - Men's

adidas Ultraboost Light Road-Running Shoes - Men's
REI

adidas Ultraboost Light Road-Running Shoes - Men's

Add some pep to your stride with the men's adidas Ultraboost Light road-running shoes. Great for when you want to feel fast, they offer lightweight, supportive cushioning, so you can push the pace.

$190 $95

Shop Now

The North Face Wawona 4 Tent

The North Face Wawona 4 Tent
REI

The North Face Wawona 4 Tent

Color-coded poles make setting up this top-rated, four-person North Face Wawona Tent a breeze. 

$400 $280

Shop Now

Stanley Pour Over Set

Stanley Pour Over Set
REI

Stanley Pour Over Set

Campers who are also coffee lovers will want this Stanley set that provides a fresh brew in just two to three minutes. 

$40 $34

Shop Now

Eureka Ignite 2-Burner Camp Stove

Eureka Ignite 2-Burner Camp Stove
REI

Eureka Ignite 2-Burner Camp Stove

Have delicious, home-cooked meals even in the great outdoors with the two-burner camping stove from Eureka. Using the simmer controls you'll have precise flame adjustment for perfectly cooked dishes.

$125 $87

Shop Now

Kelty Discovery Basecamp Bundle

Kelty Discovery Basecamp Bundle
REI

Kelty Discovery Basecamp Bundle

The Kelty Discovery Basecamp Bundle makes camping easier with the essentials you need to start: a 4-person tent, 2 sleeping pads and two 35° rectangular sleeping bags.

$300 $202

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

