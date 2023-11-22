Breathing in that crisp winter air while exploring a new trail, park, and wilderness areas around us is a major mood booster. To get you geared up for the great outdoors, REI has you covered with holiday savings this Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

REI, the one-stop shop when it comes to all things outdoors, is offering massive Black Friday deals on best-selling items across every category. From warm jackets and boots to bikes and camping equipment, you can save up to 50% on major brands like Patagonia, The North Face, Stanley and Hoka.

Shop the REI Black Friday Deals

This Black Friday 2023, you can gear up for your winter trip or save on holiday gifts to get everyone outside at the REI sale. With nearly 7,000 top-rated products on sale, all the outdoor gear you need for any upcoming adventures is steeply discounted.

REI member or not, everyone can take advantage of the Black Friday discounts. Whether you're in the market for a new sleeping bag or hoping to save on a puffer jacket for the cooler months ahead, REI's holiday deals will make sure you are well-equipped before facing the freezing temps.

From camping gear to outdoor apparel like hiking boots and running shoes, shop all the best REI Black Friday deals for any upcoming outdoor activities.

Best REI Black Friday Deals

Kelty Discovery Basecamp Bundle REI Kelty Discovery Basecamp Bundle The Kelty Discovery Basecamp Bundle makes camping easier with the essentials you need to start: a 4-person tent, 2 sleeping pads and two 35° rectangular sleeping bags. $300 $202 Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

RELATED CONTENT: