More rain and snow is on the way as another winter storm barrels through the U.S. If your winter coat is not ready to withstand the arctic winds, heavy downpours and subzero temperatures, REI's newest deals on outdoor clothing and gear have you covered.

REI, the one-stop shop when it comes to all things outdoors, is offering up to 50% off top cold weather brands like Patagonia, The North Face, Arc'teryx, Salomon and more. New snow styles were just added to sale along with clothing for the rest of the year. From warm jackets and winter running clothes to durable snow boots, you won't be left out in the cold with the right gear at the lowest prices we've seen.

Shop the REI Sale

REI member or not, everyone can take advantage of the steep discounts available now. Some of the biggest savings are on last season's Patagonia gear. Shoppers can save up to 40% on Patagonia bestsellers for men and women like the Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket, Down Sweater, and Nano Puff Jacket. The Patagonia deals at REI will make sure you are well-equipped before facing the freezing temps.

From camping gear to outdoor apparel like puffer jackets and hiking boots, check out the best deals from REI's sale for any upcoming outdoor activities below.

Best REI Winter Deals to Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT: