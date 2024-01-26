Shop REI's best deals on winter gear from Patagonia and other top brands to stay warm all winter.
More rain and snow is on the way as another winter storm barrels through the U.S. If your winter coat is not ready to withstand the arctic winds, heavy downpours and subzero temperatures, REI's newest deals on outdoor clothing and gear have you covered.
REI, the one-stop shop when it comes to all things outdoors, is offering up to 50% off top cold weather brands like Patagonia, The North Face, Arc'teryx, Salomon and more. New snow styles were just added to sale along with clothing for the rest of the year. From warm jackets and winter running clothes to durable snow boots, you won't be left out in the cold with the right gear at the lowest prices we've seen.
REI member or not, everyone can take advantage of the steep discounts available now. Some of the biggest savings are on last season's Patagonia gear. Shoppers can save up to 40% on Patagonia bestsellers for men and women like the Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket, Down Sweater, and Nano Puff Jacket. The Patagonia deals at REI will make sure you are well-equipped before facing the freezing temps.
From camping gear to outdoor apparel like puffer jackets and hiking boots, check out the best deals from REI's sale for any upcoming outdoor activities below.
Best REI Winter Deals to Shop Now
Patagonia Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover - Men's
Save 40% on this lightweight version of a Patagonia classic for cozy warmth on chilly days.
Patagonia Radalie Insulated Jacket - Women's
For those frigid winter days, the Patagonia Radalie insulated jacket has you covered with water repellency, Thermogreen insulation and a sporty quilted design.
Patagonia Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket - Women's
Meet your new everyday jacket. With its warm, windproof protection, the Patagonia Classic Retro-X fleece jacket keeps you cozy on chilly commutes and weekend trails.
Patagonia Down Sweater - Women's
The Patagonia Down Sweater is lightweight, windproof and warm enough for cold-weather activities when you want a layer to keep the chill out.
HOKA Challenger ATR 6 Trail-Running Shoes - Men's
The Hoka Challenger ATR 6 features a breathable upper, impact-absorbing midsole and grippy rubber traction for a stable stride on any terrain.
The North Face Circaloft Insulated Jacket - Men's
Save 40% on a packable, insulated and water-repellent layer. The North Face Circaloft men's jacket holds insulation in place to provide consistent warmth.
The North Face Mountain Sweatshirt Pullover - Women's
With a water-repellent finish, 4-way stretch fabric and Heatseeker Eco insulation, this pullover brings technical features to a versatile, go-anywhere style.
Salomon X Ultra 4 Mid GORE-TEX Hiking Boots - Men's
Power through uphills and descents in any weather with Salomon's hiking boots. They give you the stability and grip you need, plus a higher cut for extra ankle support.
Patagonia Black Hole Duffel - 70L
The 70-liter Patagonia Black Hole duffel organizes your gear and has enough space for a spontaneous weekend getaway or a well-organized extended trip.
The North Face On The Trail Pants - Boys'
Keep him comfortable on cool, drizzly hikes in the water-repellent and FlashDry comfort of The North Face On The Trail pants.
REI Co-op 650 Down Jacket - Women's
Windproof and water-resistant, this REI Co-op jacket is built for chilly walks and crisp air.
The North Face Freedom Snow Pants - Men's
These all-mountain ski pants from The North Face are made with DryVent fabric for comfort, warmth and freedom of movement.
