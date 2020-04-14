Revolve Sale: Discounts on Coats, Tees, Leggings and More
More good news for anyone looking for fashion deals: Revolve is offering great discounts on a selection of clothing and accessories.
Get discounts on select items from some of our all-time favorite fashion brands, including Lovers + Friends, Tularosa, Minkpink and more. You can also get a free 4 oz. bottle of Clark's Botanicals hand sanitizer with orders over $100 when you use the code HAND.
For a seamless customer experience, Revolve offers free two-day shipping and returns, styling suggestions and advice via chat, and orders on the go with their free app. The company is also a great Instagram follow for style inspiration (as are the many social media influencers they work with).
Below, ET Style's picks from Revolve's spring sale.
Fashion influencer (and social media darling) Aimee Song launched a capsule line with Revolve last year, and this cool plaid coat from the collection is on sale right now.
Los Angeles fashion brand Agolde makes all kinds of great tees and denim. We love this extra casual take on the white tank.
We can totally see Kendall Jenner wearing these metallic faux leather booties with an all-black ensemble. (And now we can see ourselves wearing them, too.)
Millennial pink is here to stay, apparently. This bodysuit from vintage-inspired company Tularosa can be worn with pretty much any bottoms: black jeans, breezy white pants or a flowy printed midi skirt.
Mother is known for its soft and stretchy jeans that you need to experience firsthand to believe. This high-rise, slightly faded pair is a good place to start.
If you're like us, new fitness attire will boost your motivation for working out at home. These leggings have a camo-like print, a high waist and the perfect amount of stretch.
Pearl-accented statement earrings for any outfit, courtesy of Maryjane Claverol via Revolve.
Party in the front ... and party in the back. We're low-key obsessed with this open-back top from Lovers + Friends.
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
