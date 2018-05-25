Royal Wedding Roundup: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Charming as Ever as Newlyweds

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tied the knot with a fairy-tale wedding at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19, and ET is breaking down all the updates as the couple continues their glam life as newlyweds.

Harry and Meghan stepped out on Tuesday looking stunning for their first official post-royal wedding event, which was Prince Charles' 70th birthday garden party at Buckingham Palace. Meghan was perfectly put together as usual, looking lovely in a pale pink dress by British label Goat that featured sheer long sleeves. She topped off the look with an oversized Philip Treacy hat, with her hair pulled back into a low bun.

Meghan definitely stuck to royal fashion protocol during her all-important first outing as an official royal. For example, the former actress traded in her signature messy hairstyle for a more sophisticated 'do, combing her tresses into a tight, low bun.

According to the royal dress code, women in the royal family are also not allowed to wear bright-colored polish, and are expected instead to only use light, nude hues. Meghan's latest manicure, a ballet pink, is clearly in keeping with the code.

However, the most obvious change was Meghan's decision to wear pantyhose to the occasion. While Kate Middleton, the late Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth II have all worn tights to plenty of royal engagements, this is the first time we've seen Meghan slip them on for a public event with Harry.

Of course, Harry and Meghan's outing didn't stay completely on script. Meghan had a little bit of fun at her new husband's expense on Tuesday, when during Harry's heartfelt speech about his father, a bee attacked him, forcing the 33-year-old royal to pause.

"Sorry, that bee really got me," Harry said, as the crowd laughed.

Meghan herself obviously found the moment amusing, visibly chuckling and adorably explaining to Prince Charles and Camilla what had happened.

Very funny moment as The Duke of Sussex, watched by his new bride, gets bombed by bumblebee as he gives a warm and witty speech to mark Prince Charles’s 70th birthday pic.twitter.com/HTOeZzIJmr — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) May 22, 2018

Naturally, the newlyweds still appear to be blissfully in love. The two were later snapped walking up the steps together, with 36-year-old Meghan kindly rubbing Harry's back.

And it’s goodbye from us....(clearly the post wedding glow hasn’t rubbed off given that PDA!) #DukeandDuchessofSussexpic.twitter.com/t2S0DtUZTS — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) May 22, 2018

Prince William was absent at Prince Charles' birthday party for good reason -- the 35-year-old royal attended a morning service at the Manchester Cathedral on the one-year anniversary of the terrorist bombing that took place after an Ariana Grande show at the Manchester Arena, killing 22 people.

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton lent her aid to Children’s Hospice Week in the U.K. on Wednesday, in a letter of support released by East Anglia’s Children Hospices -- an organization that offers care and support for children and young people with life-threatening conditions and their families.

As a mom of three to Prince George, 4, Princess Charlotte, 3, and 1-month-old Prince Louis, Kate said she adores simple, everyday activities with her family the most.

“By supporting Children's Hospice Week we can help them spread joy and positivity across the U.K., encouraging everyone to make the most of moments that matter,” she wrote. “Spending quality time together is such an important aspect of family life and for me, as a mother, it is the simple family moments like playing outside together that I cherish.”

As for Harry and Meghan's post-wedding plans, aside from their honeymoon -- which royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET will most likely be in Africa and will be ultra-private -- Nicholl also said the newlyweds are planning to travel to Mexico to pay a visit to see Meghan's father, Thomas Markle, after he was unable to make the royal wedding due to health concerns. If the trip does take place, it will be the first time Harry meets his new father-in-law in person.

"[Harry] feels it's very important that he gets to meet Thomas," Nicholl said. "Of course, Meghan -- who's been really concerned about her father's health -- is keen to go see him as soon as possible."

Harry's stepmother, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, spoke out about the royal wedding to Channel 5 News in London on Wednesday. The 70-year-old royal and Meghan looked notably close as they stood next to each other at Prince Charles' birthday garden party on Tuesday.

Camilla reportedly described the wedding as "uplifting," adding that it was "such a lovely day. Just everything went right."

"We all wondered whatever would happen next and then everything went right," Camilla said, according to a series of tweets from Rebecca English, a royal correspondent for The Daily Mail. "It's nice to have something that is uplifting rather than depressing."

Makeup artist Daniel Martin, the creative consultant for Honest Beauty and Dior Beauty brand ambassador, is a longtime friend of Meghan's and did her makeup for the royal wedding. On Wednesday, Martin told People that the former actress isn't letting her new royal status get to her head.

“I asked her ... ‘Do I bow to you?'" he recalled. "'I don’t want to disrespect you, but I’ve known you for almost 10 years. What’s up?' She started laughing and she said, ‘I’m always going to be Meg. Meg.'”

ET spoke to The Most Reverend Michael Bruce Curry on Wednesday, who delivered a memorable 14-minute sermon during the couple's wedding, in which he passionately talked about the power of love. Curry's sermon was based off the bible passage from the Song of Solomon that was read at the wedding by the late Princess Diana's sister, Lady Jane Fellowes, in yet another touching part of the ceremony.

Curry revealed to ET on Wednesday that Harry and Meghan actually chose the particular passage for their wedding, which he says surprised him the most.

"We met at the wedding, which was actually wonderful," Curry says. "I met them when you all met them ... but I have to admit, I mean, obviously we all read about them and that kind of thing, but they selected the passage of scripture. I ended up preaching on that passage that was their decision, which I think was a remarkable decision, it really was."

Curry says their choice of scripture was definitely a unique one.

"I've been ordained since 1971, a long time," Curry notes. "I've done many weddings. I've never preached a wedding, sermon or homily on that text ever before ... a couple may have selected it before, but I don't remember off the top of my head. The selection of that text was really significant because that text created the sermon."

Part of the passage reads, "Set me as a seal upon your heart, a seal upon your arm. For love is as strong as death. Passion fierce as the grave. Its flashes are flashes of fire. A raging flame. Many waters cannot quench love, neither can floods drown it out."

"They thought about this," he says of Harry and Meghan's pointed choice. "Again, I wasn't part of their thinking, but when I saw that, I knew it was almost as though the text that they selected had already preached the sermon, and all I did was gift it a voice."

Check out all of ET's coverage on the royal wedding and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex here, and watch the video below for more on Curry.

