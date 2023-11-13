Ryan Reynolds' fans owe Blake Lively a great debt. The 36-year-old actress not only shares her husband's thirst traps with the world, she takes them!

On Sunday, Reynolds took to Instagram to post photos of himself and his personal trainer getting back into shape for the upcoming Deadpool movie.

The pics show the 47-year-old Marvel star lifting weights and flexing his bare biceps for the camera. In the caption, Reynolds credits "my Instagram boyfriend, @blakelively," and Lively is clearly seen in the mirror smiling as she snaps the photo on her phone.

The mother of four also took to her Instagram Story, writing, "Find yourself a better Instagram boyfriend than me. I'll wait."

Blake Lively/Instagram

Blake Lively/Instagram

The proud wife added, "Bc I know low key capturing thirst content of your fine a** husband is not just photography, it's a public service."

In the post, Reynolds said his body's "been pretty f**ked up from years of stunts and being more competitive than my bones and ligaments had ambition for."

Reynolds also praised his personal trainer, Don Saladino, in his post, joking, "As I get ready to shove myself into Deadpool’s Big Red Body Condom™️ again, I have to aim the light at @donsaladino."

Reynolds has played Wade Wilson (a.k.a. Deadpool) since the 2016 hit anti-hero film. Deadpool 3 is currently slated to hit theaters in 2024.

Saladino has also worked with Lively in the past. Back in July she joked about the fitness instructor not being the father of her four children.

When a fan remarked on her bikini pic, writing, "How have you had 4 kids??? 🔥🔥🔥," Lively jokingly responded by calling out Saladino, writing, "@donsaladino Wait. No. That’s not how. He’s not the father. He’s just the one who helps me fit into (some of) my clothes again after. He’s an even better person and friend than trainer. And that’s saying a lot. ♥️"

Reynolds and Lively share four children, daughters James, 8, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4. In February 2023, they welcomed a fourth child, though they haven't shared the baby's name or sex.

RELATED CONTENT: