Believe it or not, it's almost the holiday season. When it comes to shopping for gifts, groceries and household essentials, warehouse stores like Sam’s Club are perfect for finding savings on everything you need in one place. Right now, the best Sam's Club's discount of all is actually on a Sam's Club membership itself!

Until Sunday, October 15, Sam's Club is offering 70% off its one-year Club membership. This means new members can their first year of a classic Sam's Club membership for just $15, which is the steepest discount we've seen all year.

Sam’s Club memberships basically pay for themselves, offering access to Sam's Club membership perks such as exclusive sale events, cheaper groceries, TVs and household essentials, fuel discounts, Instant Savings and cash back. Once you join, a household member of yours can also sign up for free. That means with this Sam's Club deal, you're essentially getting two memberships for less than half the price of one.

If you want to become a Sam's Club Plus member, there's also a 50% off membership deal available now to help you save. A premium Plus membership normally costs $110, so you'd only be paying $55 to receive free shipping for online orders, free curbside pickup, 2% back on qualifying purchases, and free select generic prescriptions. Not to mention, Sam's Club Plus members can also shop big sale events before any other Sam's Club members.

Sign Up for Sam's Club Plus

An easy way to save on everyday essentials, school supplies and holiday gifts during the busy Christmas shopping season is with a wholesale-club membership like Sam's Club where savings can be found all year round. Beyond shopping in bulk, a Sam’s Club membership has exclusive benefits that might actually save you even more money than you expected — including lower fuel prices.

Gas prices have been climbing again with many Americans across the United States searching for new ways to save money at the pump. Luckily, gas prices at Sam’s Club have always been among the cheapest you can find. A Sam's Club membership offers access to the local Sam's Club Fuel Centers were you can save money on cheaper gas.

At all Sam's Club fuel stations, you can fill up with high-quality regular, premium and diesel gas. The discount will depend on your Sam's Club location and the specific gas station. Of course, there's more to Sam's Club than access to gas stations that, on average, have lower prices than other local stations.

Members have access to the warehouse deals and bulk pricing on many popular household and grocery items, plus exclusive, members-only pricing on appliances, and all kinds of great deals on top-rated tech. Just in time for the holidays, another benefit of your Sam’s Club membership is getting discounts on gift cards. With members-only pricing, you can almost always find gift cards at up to 25% off the face value.

See All Gift Card Deals

Sam's Club also offers travel deals and a car-buying program, plus pharmacy, tire, optical and photo centers. Additionally, the warehouse has free curbside pickup and, in some locations, same-day delivery to get your essentials fast. Before October 15, take advantage of the best Sam's Club membership deal to save money on all your shopping during the holiday season and beyond.

