When it comes to saving money, warehouse stores like Sam’s Club can help cut down the cost of everyday purchases like gas, pantry staples, and home goods. The one caveat to Sam’s Club is that it requires a yearly membership in order to shop there. However, this month's best Sam's Club's discount of all is actually on a Sam's Club membership itself.

For the month of October, Sam’s Club is offering 50% off a one-year Club membership, which means you can get the first year of a classic Sam's Club membership for just $25. Sam’s Club memberships basically pay for themselves, offering access to Sam's Club membership perks such as exclusive sale events, cheaper groceries, TVs and household essentials, fuel discounts, Instant Savings and cash back.

Once you join, a household member of yours can also sign up for free. That means with this Sam's Club deal, you're essentially getting two memberships for half the price of one. Act fast to take advantage of the best Sam's Club membership deal before it ends on Tuesday, October 31.

If you want to become a Sam's Club Plus member, there's another popular membership deal available to help you save. A premium Plus membership normally costs $110, but now you can get $40 off and receive free shipping for online orders, free curbside pickup, 2% back on qualifying purchases, and free select generic prescriptions. Not to mention, Sam's Club Plus members can also shop big sale events before any other Sam's Club members.

An easy way to save on everyday essentials, school supplies and holiday gifts during the busy Christmas shopping season is with a wholesale-club membership like Sam's Club where savings can be found all year round. Beyond shopping in bulk, a Sam’s Club membership has exclusive benefits that might actually save you even more money than you expected — including lower fuel prices.

Gas prices have been climbing again with many Americans across the United States searching for new ways to save money at the pump. Luckily, gas prices at Sam’s Club have always been among the cheapest you can find. A Sam's Club membership offers access to the local Sam's Club Fuel Centers were you can save money on cheaper gas.

At all Sam's Club fuel stations, you can fill up with high-quality regular, premium and diesel gas. The discount will depend on your Sam's Club location and the specific gas station. Of course, there's more to Sam's Club than access to gas stations that, on average, have lower prices than other local stations.

Members have access to the warehouse deals and bulk pricing on many popular household and grocery items, plus exclusive, members-only pricing on appliances, and all kinds of great deals on top-rated tech. Just in time for the holidays, another benefit of your Sam’s Club membership is getting discounts on gift cards. With members-only pricing, you can almost always find gift cards at up to 25% off the face value.

Sam's Club also offers travel deals and a car-buying program, plus pharmacy, tire, optical and photo centers. Additionally, the warehouse has free curbside pickup and, in some locations, same-day delivery to get your essentials fast. Before the month ends, take advantage of the best Sam's Club membership deal to save money on all your shopping amid the continued rising costs of living.

