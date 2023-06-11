When it comes to saving money, warehouse stores like Sam’s Club can help reduce the cost of everyday purchases like gas, pantry staples, and electronics. Gas prices at Sam’s Club have always been among the cheapest you can find. The one caveat to Sam’s Club is that it requires a yearly membership in order to shop there. However, Sam's Club's best discount of all this month is actually on a Sam's Club membership itself.

Right now, Sam's Club is offering new customers a one-year membership for just $35. That's 30% off the usual price of a Sam's Club membership — along with exclusive access to Sam's Club membership perks such as exclusive sale events, cheaper groceries, TVs and household essentials, fuel discounts, Instant Savings and cash back. Act fast to take advantage Sam's Club's best membership deal below.

If you want to become a Sam's Club Plus member, there's also a popular membership deal today. A premium Plus membership normally costs $110, but now you can get $40 off and receive free shipping for online orders, free curbside pickup, 2% back on qualifying purchases, and free select generic prescriptions. Not to mention, Sam's Club Plus members can also shop big sale events before any other Sam's Club members.

Get $40 Off Sam's Club Plus

An easy way to save on everyday essentials in 2023 is with a wholesale-club membership like Sam's Club where savings can be found all year round. Beyond shopping in bulk, a Sam’s Club membership has exclusive benefits that might actually save you even more money than you expected — including lower fuel prices.

The rise in the cost for gasoline still has many Americans across the United States searching for new ways to save money at the pump this summer. With plenty of gas stations still charging as much as $5 or more per gallon, drivers are unlikely to get a break soon from the high gas prices. One way to get fuel at a discounted price is through a membership-only wholesale store that also has members-only fuel stations, such as the Walmart-owned warehouse chain Sam’s Club. A Sam's Club membership offers access to the fuel stations with cheaper gas.

You can use your new membership to save money on gas at local Sam's Club Fuel Centers.

Sign Up Now

At all Sam's Club fuel stations, you can fill up with high-quality regular, premium and diesel gas. The discount will depend on your Sam's Club location and the specific gas station. Of course, there's more to Sam's Club than access to gas stations that, on average, have lower prices than other local stations. Members have access to the warehouse deals and bulk pricing on many popular household and grocery items, plus exclusive, members-only pricing on appliances, and all kinds of great deals on gift cards and tech.

Another benefit of your Sam’s Club membership is getting discounts on gift cards. With members-only pricing, you can almost always find gift cards at up to 25% off the face value.

See All Gift Card Deals

Sam's Club also offers travel deals and a car-buying program, plus pharmacy, tire, optical and photo centers. Additionally, the warehouse has free curbside pickup and, in some locations, same-day delivery to get your essentials fast. Take advantage of the Sam's Club membership deal so you can save more money this year amid the continued rising costs of living.

